As a professional boxer, Roy Jones Jr. won titles in four weight classes ranging from light middleweight to heavyweight. At his peak, he was considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and didn't lose a match the first eight years of his career.
But his professional dominance has never dulled the anger he has carried over his loss in the light middleweight gold-medal match at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. His 3-2 loss to South Korea's Park Si-hun long has been seen as one of the great injustices of Olympic boxing, a sport marred by allegations of corruption in recent Olympics.
It's "a feeling that's never been digested in my stomach, never been digested in my heart, to this day I feel like that was yesterday," Jones said Monday at a news conference for the International Boxing Association (AIBA), which oversees amateur boxing globally. "I was the youngest kid on my team, 19 years old, I gave nine years of my life to get to the Olympics and win a gold medal, and to have it stolen from me at the end was horrific."
Jones has joined with new AIBA President Umar Kremlev, whom he calls "my friend" to support a push to reform AIBA after years of allegations of corruption and poor management led the IOC to suspend AIBA's role running Olympic boxing in 2019. A group of IOC members, mostly from other sports, called the Boxing Task Force is overseeing boxing at the Tokyo Olympics.
During Monday's news conference, Kremlev said he is confident his reform efforts will allow the IOC to lift AIBA's suspension and allow boxing to remain in the 2024 Paris Games. AIBA has retained Richard McLaren, who was part of an investigation into Russia's state-sponsored doping, to lead an investigation into past corruption at AIBA, including judging and refereeing scandals.
Jones, said he supported the investigation, saying he is "in 1,000%."
"It says a lot about AIBA and it says a lot about everybody because to have a wrong and injustice done and to not fix it - I'm still alive, I'm right here - why can't we fix it?" Jones said.
"If we don't do things right now, like people from the outside of boxing try to step in and fix these things, then the integrity of the sport will just continue to decrease," said Jones, who called the judges in his 1988 gold-medal bout "crooked." "The integrity has gone down so much since just that time. And I don't want to blame it on that one event, but that's definitely a big start as to why a person wouldn't want to look at going to the Olympics or feel like they will be treated very unfairly if they did go to the Olympics."
