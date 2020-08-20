If you watch cornerback Darius Slay cover the Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receivers in training camp, you can tell he’s hitting his stride. Actually, it looks like Slay is ready for the start of the regular season.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder, was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions for third round and fifth round draft picks. After that, Slayed signed a three-year contract with the team. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz knows Slay has been around the game for a while. The eight-year veteran is a three-time Pro Bowler.
“Well, I’d say first is experience,” Schwartz said. “This is not his first rodeo. He’s been a proven player in this league. Has a long track record. Has a lot of experience matching different kinds of receivers. He’s played against a whole range of different guys. Just a guy that knows his job technique-wise, that has a nose for the football.”
Slay was a huge offseason acquisition for the Eagles. A year ago, he had 46 total and 36 solo tackles and two interceptions. Slay is rated third among active NFL players with 19 interceptions since 2014. He’s No. 1 in the NFL with 104 passes defended since 2013. Slay brings a lot of talent and playmaking skills to the Eagles’ secondary along with a good philosophy.
“I’m just here to work,” Slay said. “So whatever they need me to do to make the defense better, I’m going to do.”
Slay seems to be making a smooth transition with his new team. He was a second round selection by the Lions in the 2013 NFL draft. Slay, a former Mississippi State star, has spent his entire career in Detroit before arriving in Philly a few months ago.
“New work place, it’s been good,” Slay said. It’s been a good journey. I had to up and move and come to Philly. I knew some of the guys here BG [Brandon Graham, defensive end] and Fletcher Cox [defensive tackle] and a lot of guys.
“It’s great. A new experience and a new everything. I love everything meeting new people. I’m just looking forward to being here. I appreciate guys that have accepted me in like a brother. I appreciate the organization believing in me to make sure I get my job done. I’m looking forward to going out there and keep competing.”
Slay is a big fan of late basketball star Kobe Bryant who played for Lower Merion High School and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Eagles have a mural at the Nova Care Complex near the team locker room. It’s titled “Kobe’s 10 Rules.” Slay is wearing No. 24 to honor Bryant, which was one of his two numbers with the Lakers.
“I walk by it every day to the weight room,” Slay said. “I just want to live my life and approach the game how he approach it.”
The Eagles will open the season against the host Washington football team on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. Darius Slay could be a key player for the Eagles.
