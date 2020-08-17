Randy Monroe is using his 31 years of basketball coaching experience from college and high school as director of Dr. Hoops' Skillz Academy/Player Development to embellish the basketball talents and boys and girls ages 7-18.
"To enhance the individual student's skill set from both an offensive and defensive standpoint where he/she feels extremely confident in their own abilities to succeed on all levels of play," said Monroe in a statement.
The academy will focus on the individual player's basketball fundamentals in the following areas: footwork and balance, ballhandling, dribbling, shooting, passing and catching, cutting and screening, individual offensive moves and defensive concepts.
Monroe has a very impressive resume as a basketball coach. He was an assistant coach at St. Joseph's Prep under legendary head coach Speedy Morris who retired this season.
Monroe was also a great college basketball coach. He started his coaching career as an assistant coach at Cheyney University from 1985-87. Then, he moved to La Salle where he worked with Morris as his assistant. The Explorers had some outstanding teams led by Lionel Simmons and Doug Overton. With the success of the La Salle program, Monroe became an assistant at Vanderbilt for one season from 1993-94.
After that, he joined the staff as an assistant at the University of Maryland Baltimore County from 1994-2004. In 2004, Monroe was named head coach at UMBC, a post he held until 2012. In 2008, he led the Retrievers to the NCAA tournament along with an America East regular season and conference championship that year.
As a basketball player, Monroe was a huge star at Roman Catholic High School. He led the Cahillites to two Catholic League championships in 1979 and 1980. He was named Catholic League Player of the Year in 1981.
Monroe is also a member of the Roman Catholic High School and Cheyney University Athletic Hall of Fame.
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment commits $20 million to fight systemic racism and champion equality
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, a organization of sports and entertainment properties, including the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, is releasing a company-wide action plan to battle systemic racism, and pursuit of that mission, is pledging $10 million over the next five years to drive action and invest in the cities where the teams live, work, play and perform.
HBSE has committed a total of $20 million to fighting systemic racism and championing equality, including a $10 million contribution from the 76ers to the NBA's newly-announced foundation bolster economic empowerment in Black communities.
"As leaders and stewards of community pillars, the eyes of the world are on us to do better, and they should be. While we will never be able to correct the past harm and injustice faced by Black Americans, it's our duty to provide resources that enable tangible action and greater opportunities for equality. We are committing to a fundamental change in our business strategy by embedding our organization with Black communities and businesses through significant and sustained investment and support. We are deeply committed to fighting for a better, more inclusive future and we pledged to be leaders in doing so," said Josh Harris, HSBE founder in a statement.
"HBSE co-founder David Blitzer echoed in a statement, "It is crucial for us to take action in fighting against systemic racism and social injustices, which have persisted for far too long. Moving forward, we are making a continued commitment to racial equality as a key focus of our business, advancing institutional and situational change where we live, work and play. We cannot and will not tolerate racism, injustice or hate, and take responsibility to be a part of the solution or the future of our industry, the cities we serve and our country as a whole."
Saint Joseph's athletic department to oversee campus recreation
Saint Joseph's University's athletics department will oversee the school's campus recreation program beginning immediately, Jill Bodensteiner, director of athletics announced. Angie Nagle has been appointed assistant athletic director for campus recreation as part of the reorganization.
Saint Joseph's University Campus Recreation includes club sports, intramurals and HawkFit - was previously under the purview of the Department of Student Life.
