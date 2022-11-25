Tucked away in the hills of Chester County, on an island amongst a tranquil ocean of farmland, sits one of the oldest Historically Black Colleges in the country, Lincoln University. With a history as rich as the very soil upon which the school was founded, Lincoln is recognized as the first degree-granting HBCU.
It’s only right that a school that prides itself on being a conduit for elevation and opportunity would be the same school that hands over the reins of its basketball program to an up-and-coming coach reaching new heights in his career.
“I want my guys to play like champions, I’ll coach like a champion, everyone has a job to do,” said coach Jason Armstrong from behind his desk. Even in a brief moment of peace before practice, his confidence and passion for the game was palpable.
Armstrong was named interim head basketball coach in August 2022 after taking over for Corey Lowery. From the infancy of his career, coaching at his alma mater La Salle Academy High School in New York City, to a more recent stint as an assistant coach and director of recruiting at Division II Dominican College, Armstrong has managed to win championships at every level. He’s confident that his winning track record can translate to Lincoln.
“They believed in me and saw something in me,” Armstrong said of the school administration and athletic staff. “I’m truly blessed and grateful to be here.”
But for Armstrong, just being in the top spot isn’t enough. He’s bringing his leadership skills to Lincoln in hopes of removing the “interim” title and being named the head coach full time.
“This is a situation where it’s yours to keep and yours to lose,” said Armstrong. “I’m trying to keep it. I want to be here. I want to be the head coach. I want to lead the program, but I have to prove it.”
Armstrong’s approach to the game is already resonating with players. Although results have been mixed on the court in terms of wins and losses, practices are hyper-focused on the task at hand, competing for championships. Players are committed to becoming a better team regardless of bumps along the road of this young season.
“We show up everyday and practice hard because we’re not satisfied,” said freshman guard Freddie Young Jr. “What we did last weekend is nothing compared to what we’re going to do this season.”
A talented roster is suiting up for the Lincoln Lions this season, but Armstrong will have to rely on major contributions from freshman and sophomores in order to reach success. Still, players hope to use that youthful energy to their advantage.
“Us being such a young team just means we’ll outrun our opponent,” said sophomore forward Janaie Coates-Sinues. “I know teams have some guys that are more experienced, but we’re experienced too. Many of us were thrown into the fire last year as freshmen. It’s either adapt or get burned, and we’re still here.”
“Once everybody gets out of high school and into the college basketball mindset, we have a lot of firepower,” said Young, continuing his teammates’ sentiments.
In addition to playing for each other, the players also take pride in wearing the orange and blue uniforms.
“There’s only 15 of us so everybody on campus knows who we are,” said Young. “The campus isn’t too big, people show love back to us. That love translates onto the court.”
“I love this campus, everybody supports each other,” said senior guard Korey Williams. “You know it’s real when you get love from the lunch ladies.”
While the young team works to find cohesion and earn respect from the cafeteria staff, Armstrong is focused on earning the respect of his peers. His own lack of experience as a head coach could cause him to be overlooked by his opponents. Factor in major turnover from last year’s team and you get a Lincoln squad that’s flying under the radar.
“They don’t respect us because we lost our player of the year, we lost our coach of the year, and we lost our best shooter,” said Armstrong. “It’s all about next man up. You have to be ready for the moment. We don’t have one star, we have a bunch of stars, we have a collective. On any given night, somebody can go off.”
However, Armstrong knows one of the biggest keys to success in the college ranks is recruiting. The team has seen success in recent years recruiting in New York, home of Williams and Coates-Sinues, and New Jersey, home to Young. But the Lincoln staff is looking to add more homegrown talent from the Philadelphia area. Armstrong is working to change the perception of his team.
“Sometimes recruiting kids from Philly is tough, maybe we’re not a ‘sexy’ enough option for them yet,” said Armstrong. “But we have to get better in order to make the jump from good to elite, and I’m looking for young men who want to commit to our program and commit to being successful student athletes here.”
Perhaps what draws many players to Armstrong is the role he played in making the music the players listen to today. Before he dedicated his life to coaching basketball and molding young men, Armstrong was behind the curtain of one of the driving forces of hip-hop culture, BET’s Rap City. For nearly 20 years, the iconic show created a unique platform for hip-hop artists to share their skill, their story and their success with a national audience. The experience led to Armstrong rubbing elbows with pioneers of the genre, many who are still impactful in the art.
“I was a part of hip-hop history and my kids don’t even know it,” said Armstong with a laugh. “They have no idea the connections I have and the people I can call if I need anything.”
Hip-hop is about more than just the music the same way that basketball is about more than just wins and losses. It’s the beat, the rhythm, the bars, the attitude, the storytelling, style and swagger. All of that makes hip-hop one of the most influential genres in the world. In basketball, the game extends far beyond shooting, dribbling and passing. Basketball and hip-hop have forged their own cultures.
With Armstong being Lincoln’s hip-hop head basketball coach, culture is at the very center of everything the Lions do. It all starts with the principles on their pyramid of success. Outwork, rebound, defend, execute, run, or “O.R.D.E.R.”, is their foundation for excellence. It’s the battery in the back of the team, giving them the energy to work.
Armstrong says his team knows they have to work for everything. Much like in the Sahara, if the Lincoln Lions don’t hunt, they don’t eat either.
“We have to work harder than everybody else, and they understand that and they feel like we don’t get the respect we deserve, and that’s alright,” said Armstrong. “I tell them, when it’s all over, we’re gonna make sure they know what the lions are all about. We’re coming.”
