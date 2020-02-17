The Public and Catholic League basketball playoffs are really heating up. Both leagues will move into the semifinal rounds this week.
The Public League semifinals will take place at South Philadelphia High School on Tuesday, Feb. 18. In the first game, Math, Civics & Sciences will face Imhotep Charter at 6:30 p.m. In the second contest, Lincoln will play Simon Gratz.
Imhotep Charter advanced to this round by defeating Olney, 59-46. The Panthers (18-6) are the defending league champions. Imhotep Charter is led by 6-foot-8 senior forward Elijah Taylor who has committed to Notre Dame.
Math, Civics and Sciences (19-5) has a terrific player in 6-foot-4 junior Nisine Poplar. He is the Mighty Elephants leading scorer averaging 19.7 points a game. This matchup features two of the top players in the city.
Lincoln (13-9) will depend on two key players, 6-foot-2 senior guard Shaquil Bender (22 ppg) and 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Aymere Thomas (7 ppg), for leadership and scoring.
Simon Gratz (20-4) has been one of the city's best teams all season long. The Bulldogs are led by 6-foot senior guard Yasir Stover who averages a team-high 17.5 points a game. The other Simon Gratz stars include 5-foot-10 senior point guard Yasir Rowell (12.1 ppg) and 6-foot-5 senior forward Ross Carter (10.6 ppg).
The Catholic League semifinals will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Palestra. In the first game, Roman Catholic will play Archbishop Wood at 6:30 p.m. The second contest has Archbishop Ryan taking on Neumann-Goretti at 8 p.m.
Roman Catholic defeated Bonner & Prendie, 61-59, in the quarterfinals. The Cahillites (15-8) are the reigning league champions. Roman Catholic has the top three scorers in the league with 6-foot-1 senior guard Lynn Greer III (20.8 ppg), 6-foot-8 sophomore forward Jalen Duren (19.4 ppg) and 6-foot-3 sophomore guard Justice Williams (19.3 ppg).
Archbishop Wood edged Archbishop Carroll, 72-68 in overtime to earn a trip to the semifinals. Archbishop Wood (19-4) is led by 6-foot-3 junior guard Rahsool Diggins who tallies 19.3 points a game. Diggins was also named the league's Most Valuable Player.
Archbishop Ryan nipped Bishop McDevitt, 58-56, in the quarterfinals. The Raiders (16-8) will count on 6-foot-4 senior forward Gediminas Mokseckas (18.6 ppg) and 6-foot-5 junior forward Aaron Lemon-Warren (18.4 ppg).
Neumann-Goretti crushed Cardinal O'Hara, 71-46, to advanced to this round. The Saints (19-4) have a host of great players including 5-foot-10 senior guard Hakim Byrd (15.5 ppg), 6-foot-1 junior guard Hysier Miller (15.2 ppg), 6-foot-6 senior forward Cameron Young (11.8 ppg) and 6-foot-8 senior forward Jordan Hall (11.6 ppg).
