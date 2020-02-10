It’s one of the most exciting times of the year for high school basketball fans. It’s the playoffs. The Public and Catholic League basketball teams have moved into the postseason. And it won’t be long before each league will be crowning a new champion.
Imhotep Charter is the defending Public League champion while Roman Catholic holds championship banner in the Catholic League. It will be interesting to see if any new teams emerge as major contenders from both leagues in the playoffs.
The Public League playoffs are already in high gear. The round of 16 will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11 throughout the city. There should be some great matchups.
Simon Gratz (19-4) will host SLA Beeber (18-5) at 3:15 p.m. Simon Gratz is led by 6-foot senior guard Yassir Stover who averages a team-high 17.5 points a game. The Bulldogs other standouts include 5-foot-10 senior point guard Yasir Rowell (12.1 ppg) and 6-foot-5 senior forward Ross Carter (10.6 ppg).
SLA Beeber has received some great play from 5-foot-11 senior guard Nair Pettigrew (11.1 ppg) and 6-foot-2 senior guard Brandon Richardson (18.3 ppg).
Overbrook (13-8) will face Bartram (9-12) at Penrose Elementary School. The tipoff will be at 3:15 p.m. The Panthers top players are 5-foot-9 junior guard Naim Walker (16.2 ppg) and 6-foot-3 sophomore forward Shakur Smith (10.5 ppg). Bartram will depend 6-foot-5 senior guard D’Maio Massey and 6-foot-2 junior Joshua Horn for some great all-around play.
Lincoln (12-9) will entertain Southern (14-9) at 3:15 p.m. Lincoln’s key players are 6-foot-2 senior guard Shaquil Bender (22 ppg) and 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Aymere Thomas (7 ppg). Southern has two great players up front with 6-foot-6 senior forward Shymar Wiggins (11.3 ppg, 12.5 rpg) and 6-foot-5 senior forward Aaron Dixon (13.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg).
High School of the Future (14-9) will play Martin Luther King (17-5) on the road. The tipoff is set for 3:15 p.m. School of the Future has three players who can really put the ball in the basket with 6-foot-3 senior guard Ahmad Fair (16.6 ppg), 5-foot-10 sophomore guard Ali Brown (14.0 ppg) and 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Aleem Lee (12.6 ppg). MLK will rely on 6-foot-5 senior forward Semaj Oliver (18.3 ppg) and 5-foot-7 senior guard Tajmir Hunt (8.8 ppg) for scoring and ballhandling.
Imhotep Charter (17-6) will host Palumbo (14-9) at 5:30 p.m. Imhotep has a big time player 6-foot-8 senior forward Elijah Taylor who has committed to Notre Dame. Palumbo’s 6-foot-5 senior forward Ibrahim Kane (21.0 ppg) is one of the best players in the Public League.
Sankofa (7-13) will visit Olney (20-3) at 4:30 p.m. Sankofa will lean on its junior standouts 6-foot-4 forward Symir Priester (11.2 ppg) and 6-foot guard Shyheim Dixon (8.6 ppg). Over the last six games, Olney has picked up some terrific play from its backcourt of 6-foot-2 seniors Siddiq McNair (13.0 ppg) and Rashad Rayford (14.0 ppg).
Math, Civics and Sciences (18-5) will play George Washington (16-7) at Imhotep Charter. The tipoff will be at 7 p.m. MC&S has one of the best players in the city with 6-foot-4 junior guard Nisine Poplar who averages 19.7 points a game. George Washington’s strength is in the backcourt with 5-foot-10 senior guard Nyreese Moore (14.6 ppg) and Kyier Smith (14.0 ppg).
Boys’ Latin (15-9) will face West Philadelphia (12-11) at Christy Recreation Center. The tipoff is set for 3:15 p.m. Boys’ Latin is led by 6-foot-3 senior forward Amir Sims. West Philadelphia’s top player is 6-foot-3 junior forward Keyishon Miller.
In the Catholic League, Archbishop Wood (18-4) is the top seed for the Catholic League championship, which starts on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The Vikings, led by Rahsool Diggins (19.3 ppg), picked up the regular season title with a 13-1 record. Bishop McDevitt (16-6) is the No. 2 seed, followed by Neumann-Goretti (18-4), Bonner & Prendie (17-4) and defending champion Roman Catholic (14-8) led by Lynn Greer III, the league’s leading scorer (20.8 ppg).
The opening round of the playoffs features No. 8 Archbishop Carroll (14-8) will host St. Joseph’s Prep (12-10) at 5 p.m. No. 7 Archbishop Ryan (14-8) will entertain West Catholic (8-13) at 7 p.m.
