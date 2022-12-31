Penn State football is bowling once again. The No. 11 Nittany Lions under head coach James Franklin will take on No. 8 University of Utah tomorrow in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.The game can be watched on ESPN at 5 p.m. EST.
Traditionally called “The Grand Daddy of Them All,” the game will feature the first ever meeting between Penn State and Utah. The Utes are Penn State’s 32nd different bowl opponent, and it’s the third-straight bowl (Arkansas in Outback Bowl; Memphis in Cotton Bowl) that Penn State has played a first-time opponent.
The Nittany Lions are 25-14 against current members of the Pacific-12, with the last meeting in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl vs. Washington, a 35-28 win. The Nittany Lions will also play in their fifth Tournament of Roses game, first losing to Southern California in 1923, a victory versus Oregon in 1995 to complete an undefeated season, and falling again to USC in 2009 and 2017.
Penn State will be playing in their eighth straight bowl game (excluding 2020 for COVID) under Franklin, winning three of the previous seven. At 10-2, Franklin was asked about the road to their New Year’s Six bowl game.
“Early, mid, and late season wins are important,” said Franklin. “All of them are important. That’s why we have a 1-0 mentality every game.”
The 2023 Rose Bowl will be Penn State’s 52nd bowl appearance which is 10th all-time. The school’s 30 bowl victories is good for sixth nationally and leads all Big Ten Conference schools.
The Nittany Lions are led by redshirt freshman Sean Clifford in his fourth season as starting quarterback in State College. He’s thrown for 84 touchdowns and 10,382 passing yards in his career. They also present a one-two punch in the backfield with freshman running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen who have scored a combined 19 touchdowns in 2022.
Th Utah Utes reached the Rose Bowl by upsetting Southern California to win their second straight Pac-12 Conference Championship game, 47-24. Utah, with a 10-3 record led by head coach Kyle Whittingham, is a tough opponent for Penn State, ranking eighth in the nation in scoring at 40 points per game, and leads the country with 342 first downs.
Utah has appeared in 24 bowl games with a 17-7 record and is playing in their fourth New Year’s Six Bowl. Junior Cameron Rising, Utah’s quarterback, showed in the Pac-12 title game why he was first team all-conference in 2021 and could pose problems against a good Nittany Lion defense.
The Penn State defenders are coached by Manny Diaz and led by first team All-Big Ten cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher. Even though PSU had two tough losses on the season to playoff participants Michigan and Ohio State, Utah may be as tough as any opponent Happy Valley has seen all year.
“Part of what attracted me here was the tradition of playing defense at the school,” says Diaz. “Having us play elite level defense is a cultural thing at Penn State.”
The Nittany Lions had 23 All-Big Ten selections in all this season, including 10 on offense, 10 on defense, and three on special teams.
The game may also come to each team’s tight ends, Penn State’s Brenton Strange, a junior who has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid who has nearly 900 yards receiving with eight touchdowns during the season.
What fans could see is a great contest between two squads who are top five offenses in their respective conferences with defenses in the top 20 in all of college football. Although neither team participated in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve, the entertainment value promises to be high with two well-coached teams battling in one of the oldest bowl games still in existence.
