David Gould has a chance to make big difference with his new position. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), an organization that includes sports and entertainment properties such as the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, NHL’s New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center recently announced that Gould has been Chief Diversity and Impact Officer.
In Gould’s newly-created position, which comes less than a month after HBSE’s managing partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, released the company’s racial equity action plan, which includes a commitment of $20 million to battle systemic racism and champion equality. He will lead HBSE’s internal and external diversity and inclusion standards, programs and initiatives throughout the organization.
“In August our managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer and the company made a $20 million commitment to address the long term effects of systemic racism to support efforts toward the goal,” Gould said. “The focus of that plan and commitment was focused on events in the Black communities, investing in Black businesses supporting programs that address health education and employment disparities and making HBSE a more inclusive and diverse work place.
“Also a part of that plan was the creation of this position and the chief diversity and impact officer, which is really focused on with implementing all of that work with that $20 million commitment to make sure that we’re having a positive impact and moving toward and racial equity within our company and the communities.
“I’m just really grateful to have the opportunity as a kid who grew up in Philadelphia, a lifelong Sixers fan, but also somebody who spent my career focused on how I can drive resources and give back to neighborhoods in the city and communities of color.”
Harris and Blitzer are excited to have Gould in his new position where he can make an impact in so many areas within the company and the community.
“We are thrilled to work with David Gould in his new capacity as Chief Diversity and Impact Officer. The role is a vital addition to our organization and we believe David’s leadership, passion and strategic mindset are incredibly valuable to our company and community members alike. This is an important step in our larger commitment towards equality and inclusion within our organization and in driving positive change in the communities we serve,” said HBSE founders Josh Harris and David Blitzer in a statement.
Gould, who grew up in Germantown, joined the 76ers earlier this year as the executive director of the Sixers Youth Foundation, played a big role in the development of HSBE’s racial equity action plan and guided several of the 76ers’ efforts to support communities in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
During his time as the executive director, he bolstered the foundation’s efforts to help the youth through the rehabilitation of the basketball courts in the Greater Philadelphia area as well as providing safe youth basketball clinics delivering lunches to thousands of kids in underserved communities.
Basketball has been a big part of his success. He played his college basketball at the University of Rochester. Gould honed his skills playing basketball throughout the city.
“I was fortunate to grow up in a basketball community in Philadelphia,” Gould said. “I played at the Mount Airy Playground. I spent some time at Mallery Playground, which is now Rumph Playground playing a lot of basketball.
“Also, something that is the right of passage in Philadelphia playing a lot of basketball in the Sonny Hill League. I got to play against a lot of guys who are in the league [NBA] now like [twins] Markieff [Los Angeles Lakers] and Marcus Morris [Los Angeles Clippers]. I also played against Wayne Ellington [New York Knicks] in high school and a lot of guys who grew up in the city. It’s nice to stay connected to the basketball community.”
Gould has held positions like executive director of the Sixers Youth Foundation, Deputy Director for Community Engagement and Communications for Mayor Jim Kenney and working as a program officer for the William Penn Foundation these jobs have made him well qualified for his current position. In addition, he has a good for what is needed in the community.
“Professionally in my career working in organizations to help and try to address those really legacy challenges within those neighborhoods and the people that people that live within those neighborhoods, which are friends and families of mine,” Gould said. “City of Philadelphia my last job, it’s created an incredible familiarity with what we need to do in terms of the Sixers and HBSE. I’m just honored for the opportunity and excited for the work that we’re going to be doing.”
