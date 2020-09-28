Fall sports are back in the Catholic League. That means football season is not too far away. The Office of Catholic Education and Faith in the Future Foundation recently announced that the Archdiocese of Philadelphia's 17 high schools may resume interscholastic athletic competition while continuing to strictly follow health and safety guidelines.
It was announced on August 24 that Archdiocesan high schools throughout the five-county region would opt out of inter-scholastic athletic competition for the fall season. The decision was made after review of local and state guidelines; recommendations from county health departments in effect at that time; and pandemic related in the statistics in the region. It was also reflective of the primary focus to open the school year in a safe and timely fashion for all students by utilizing a hybrid instructional model to support academic excellence according to the press release.
"Since the late August announcement, our school administrators have worked closely with senior leadership from the Office of Catholic Education and Faith in the Future to meticulously study pandemic metrics, guidelines, and school COVID profiles as part of our continuous assessment process. After carefully reviewing all possible factors, including the successful opening of our schools, we believe the environment has changed for the better over the past month," says Sister Maureen L. McDermott, I.H.M., Ph.D., Superintendent of Secondary Schools in a statement.
"We understand and value the importance of athletics as part of the program of formation within our high schools. We express our gratitude to our school communities for their trust and support while we appropriately deliberated how to bring back athletic programs with a commitment to safety in these unprecedented times."
The Archdiocesan high schools are members of the Philadelphia Catholic League. Bishop Shanahan plays in the Ches-Mont League and Pope John Paul II competes in the Pioneer Athletic Conference.
The Catholic League football schedule could be organized in the coming days. Last season, St. Joseph's Prep won its second consecutive PIAA Class 6A state championship. The Hawks were led by wide receiver Marvin Harrison and quarterback Kyle McCord and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.
Neumann-Goretti has a terrific player with defensive Tysheem Johnson who earned All Catholic League honors last year. Johnson is certainly a player to watch.
Archbishop Wood has a strong football program. Wood captured the PIAA Class 5A state championship last season.
