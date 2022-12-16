Strawberry Mansion’s Moylan Recreation Center at 25th and Diamond Streets was the place where Eric Wilson (Hank) Gathers, Jr. crafted the basketball game to stardom in first high school then college. Tragically, his talent would never be seen at the professional level as he passed away in the spring of 1990.
In 1991, Moylan was posthumously renamed in Gathers’ honor where, several years later in 2005, a mural of his likeness appeared on the outside wall. Last week, a new and improved mural was unveiled at the now Gathers Recreation Center, replacing the old one.
Gathers was a star basketball player at North Philadelphia’s Dobbins Tech High School in the mid-1980s where he played alongside other Philly hoops legends, such as his younger brother Derrick, best friend Bo Kimble, and Doug Overton. He was also classmates of course with Basketball Hall of Famer and current University of South Carolina Women’s head coach Dawn Staley.
The Gathers led Mustangs reached the Public League championship game in two consecutive seasons, first losing to Pooh Richardson’s Ben Franklin High in 1984 but winning it all against Lionel Simmons’ South Philadelphia High in 1985. Many say that was the golden era of high school hoops in the city.
After one season at the University of Southern California, both Gathers and Kimble transferred to Loyola Marymount University to play for another Philadelphia native, head coach Paul Westhead. Under Westhead’s run and gun offense, Gathers shined during his junior year of 1989, becoming only the second player in Division I history to lead the nation in scoring (32.7 points per game) and rebounding (13.7 per game) in the same season.
Gathers was featured in a ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary called “Guru of Go” which profiles Westhead. Gathers was also a 3-time All-West Coast Conference selection and a consensus second team All-American in 1990.
During the 1989-90 season though, Gathers was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat after collapsing during a game. Gathers died a few weeks later after collapsing a second time, never getting an opportunity to play in the National Basketball Association as many of his peers did, although he was projected as a lottery pick.
The new mural entitled “Hank Gathers: The Legacy Continues” is designed by Ernel Martinez and executed by lead assistant Mtukufu Mtumaini-El of Mural Arts Philadelphia and several participants in the Guild Rec Crew.
Martinez painted the previous mural in 2005. It resembles a collector’s card from the 1980s. The mural features a waist-up portrait of Gathers in his Loyola Marymount Lions uniform, along with an image of him passing the ball under his leg, a move for which he was well known.
Gathers’ family, the artists, and local dignitaries were on hand at the unveiling ceremony.
“This is very special for the children,” said his brother Charles Gathers. “I think that’s coming up now for them to see somebody from this area that actually did something.”
Philadelphia City Councilmember at-large Isaiah Thomas, who sits on the Mural Arts Philadelphia board of directors and runs basketball tournaments throughout the city, spoke about the importance of Gathers Rec Center.
“It was an opportunity for some of the best players all across the city of Philadelphia to come together, to compete, to break bread, to build relationships, and most importantly, to put themselves in a position for other people to see them,” said Thomas.
Gathers averaged 28 points and 11.1 rebounds per game during his career at Loyola Marymount. Both he and Kimble’s numbers 44 and 30 were retired by the school in 2000. A statue of Gathers was unveiled on LMU in 2020.
