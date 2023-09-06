Brandon Phillips and Jade Cargill still are trying to grasp what they have achieved as a Black couple that took on sports franchise ownership together less than a year ago.

Phillips, a former Major League Baseball star, and Cargill, a current women's professional wrestler, steered the Austin-based Texas Smoke to the Women's Professional Fastpitch softball championship in their first season. They are co-owners and decision makers for a franchise with 26 employees — three in the front office, three coaches and 20 players.

