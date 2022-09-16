Philadelphia has a passionate fan base who adores its teams. Even more so, they love a winner. For a over decade however, this could not be said about its baseball team. Not since the days of Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, and Chase Utley could this city consume games of the national pastime well into the autumn chill.
Finally, the Philadelphia Phillies are well on their way to a Red October for the first time since 2011, which is the National League’s longest current playoff drought. It is apparent that there will not be a late season collapse, no September swoons like the ghosts of seasons past. This year seems all the more different, although things looked bleak and downright demoralizing just before the dog days of summer began.
With an organization that invested in an opening day payroll of over $221 million dollars, expectations were extremely high. After all, the roster consists of Bryce Harper, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player, a great all-around catcher in J.T. Realmuto, tenured first baseman Rhys Hoskins, along with ace pitchers Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. Add big bopper free agents Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and you have the core of a stacked team.
The Phillies came into the season with five players who were All-Stars in 2021 and a manager in Joe Girardi, a baseball lifer who won multiple World Series championships as both a player and manager with the storied New York Yankees. But after a disappointing 22-29 start, Girardi was relieved of his duties on June 3.
Girardi was replaced by his bench coach and long time right-hand man, Rob Thomson, and the club has not looked back since. Going into this weekend, the Phillies are 80-62 after changing skippers, which is one of the best records in Major League Baseball. Thomson, who serves as interim manager, has allowed the clubhouse to be much more loose which was a big criticism under the previous leadership.
The remarkable thing about this dramatic turnaround is the Phils have accomplished most of their resurgence without Harper who missed 52 games with an injured thumb which required surgery. He returned in late August to lead the stretch run.
“It was great to be back with the guys and in front of the fans hitting a baseball again,” Harper said.
Although they are far in the rear view mirror of the division leading New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, the Fightin’ Phils are in the midst of securing a wild card playoff spot with just 19 games to play in the season.
With New York and Atlanta in a dead heat for National League East crown, Philadelphia, second in the league’s wild card race, is looking to separate themselves from the third place San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers who are just on the outside looking in.
Another part of the Phillies’ success is the contributions of their youth as well as a much improved bullpen. Third baseman Alec Bohm, who struggled in the field and at the plate, has solidified himself as a big league player. Young utility players Bryson Stott and Nick Maton step in when needed to provide clutch at-bats.
The red pinstripes’ bread and butter though are seasoned veterans Jean Segura who played extremely well recovering from his injuries and of course, Schwarber, only second to the Yankees’ Aaron Judge as the major league leader in home runs.
As the old saying goes, baseball is a marathon, not a sprint of 162 games. It is also a grind. The Philadelphia fans have been without postseason baseball at Citizens Bank Park for 11 years. If all goes as projected, everyone will get their wish. Once they are in, anything can happen. Why not the Phillies? It’s what this city deserves after a long hiatus.
