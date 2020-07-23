Baseball is back.
It took a while, but the Philadelphia Phillies will host the Miami Marlins Friday at Citizens Bank Park. There won’t be any fans in attendance. The first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Nevertheless, the 60-game season is here. Former Phillies outfielder Doug Glanville who starred at the University of Pennsylvania is a baseball analyst for ESPN. Glanville feels the key to the Phillies success is getting off to a good start with the length of the season and particularly in the National League East.
“The National League East is going to be really competitive because the [Atlanta] Braves are really good,” Glanville said. “They have young talent. They have some good arms.
“The [Washington] Nationals are world champions. They lost Anthony Rendon [now with the Los Angeles Angels], but they still can make some noise with their pitching staff. 0I think the [New York] Mets are better. It’s going to be competitive. It’s so important for the Phillies, in that type of [a] competitive division, to get off to a good start.”
On the other side of the ledger, Glanville feels the length of the season could benefit a player like Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper who has a tendency to go on a long hitting streak in terms of home runs.
“When you have players like Bryce Harper, who has these streaks that are just hot, they’re like power hot,” Glanville said. “He gets on these rolls. If he can find that in this short season, that’ going to shift the entire complexion of the Phillies potential. Just the idea that he can get hot and rattle off 20 home runs in 60 games. That’s game changing.”
Glanville has similar thoughts on the Phillies pitching situation with the length of the schedule.
“You take [Aaron] Nola [the Phillies’ ace] and pitchers that have had a great deal of success,” Glanville said. “They got hot. They know they don’t have to pace themselves for 162 games. It’s just 60 games.
“That’s an opportunity that if you’re strategic and you’re able to work your bullpen to figure out how to transition from what they’re going to start off with short starts where you need multiple pitchers to kind of get through it. That’s also a great opportunity for the Phillies.
“If you have a cohesive bullpen that supports these starters and they go three innings or four. You’re able to hand it off in a good position. If you have enough firepower to put up the runs to support that.”
Overall, Glanville feels the Phillies under new manager Joe Girardi and stars such as first baseman Rhys Hoskins, catcher J.T. Realmuto, shortstop Didi Gregorius, outfielder Andrew McCutchen and a solid pitching staff should be able to compete in the NL East.
“They have some live arms,” Glanville said. “They have some depth offensively. There’s some players who can break out like Didi Gregorius with some monster years. They have a dominant all-star player in J.T. Realmuto and McCutchen has been an MVP.
“Joe Girardi has [the] right way to approach the game. He’s going to get people to hustle. He has experience. He’s been a champion. All that is just a good combination of just being ahead of the curve. Everything is to reinvent the success you’ve already have. They’re had success a lot of these players. They know what it takes to put it all together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.