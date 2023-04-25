The Philadelphia Phillies have had a handful of African American superstars over the past 60 years in Dick Allen, Garry Maddox, Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard. The first one to ever take the field in red pinstripes was John Kennedy in 1957 who the franchise honored last season, but the team’s history with Black players is as interesting as it is complicated.

Up until this year, Kennedy was believed to be the first to player of color to have signed a contract with the club. For this season’s Jackie Robinson Salute at the ballpark, the Phillies went deeper into their archives to focus on two local athletes who preceded Kennedy’s historic feat but, because of unfortunate circumstances, never made to a Major League Baseball regular season game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.