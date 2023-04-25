The Philadelphia Phillies have had a handful of African American superstars over the past 60 years in Dick Allen, Garry Maddox, Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard. The first one to ever take the field in red pinstripes was John Kennedy in 1957 who the franchise honored last season, but the team’s history with Black players is as interesting as it is complicated.
Up until this year, Kennedy was believed to be the first to player of color to have signed a contract with the club. For this season’s Jackie Robinson Salute at the ballpark, the Phillies went deeper into their archives to focus on two local athletes who preceded Kennedy’s historic feat but, because of unfortunate circumstances, never made to a Major League Baseball regular season game.
Last week, the Phillies honored two of its early “Pioneers in Pinstripes,” Ted Washington and Chuck Randall. Washington was the first Black player signed by the Phillies in September 1952. He spent the 1951 and 1952 seasons, when he was a junior and senior at Camden High School, playing for Oscar Charleston’s Philadelphia Stars in the Negro American League. He batted .325 in 1951 and .340 in 1952, got a hit off hall of fame pitcher Satchel Paige the first time he faced him as a 17-year-old and made the 1952 East-West Game (Negro Leagues All-Star Game).
Washington spent one week in spring training with the Phillies in March 1953 before being drafted into the service, where he served as a paratrooper for two years in Kentucky, also playing on the service team there. He had intended to return to the Phillies in 1955 but suffered a shoulder injury on a training jump shortly before his discharge that ended his professional career.
Washington continued to play, and excel, in local semi-pro leagues while beginning a lifelong career at RCA. Washington passed away in 2005 and his son, Terry, accepted the honor on his behalf.
“My father would have loved something like this.” said Terry Washington. “I wish he could know his accomplishments didn’t go unnoticed.”
Randall, a product of Glassboro High School, was signed by the Phillies after his senior year in 1955 and debuted that summer with Bradford in the Class-D PONY League. He, along with Cheltenham’s Nate Dickerson, were the first two amateur Black players to be signed by the Phillies (their predecessors — Ted Washington, Pancho Herrera and Hank Mason — all came from Negro League teams), and he became the fourth to ever appear in a game for them in the minors.
“I was surprised,” said Randall after being contacted by the Phillies. “It’s great to be honored and remembered by the organization itself.”
Randall batted. 350 his rookie season and the following year was selected to train at the inaugural Phillies Rookie School in Clearwater. That year, in 1956, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 81 runs for Class D Mattoon, where he, Dickerson and another amateur Black signee Eddie Logan (Ridley High School), performed so well they were called “Murderer’s Row” by the local reporter.
Randall batted .302 in his four years in the Phillies minor league system (1955-58) and also spent a brief time in the Detroit Tigers’ system (1960) and Washington Senator’s system (1962). After retiring from baseball, he worked at Pepsi for some 40 years, and it was there he met his wife, Maxine. A co-worker knew she was a Phillies fan and introduced her to Chuck because he knew he played for the Phillies.
Terry Washington and Randall were both presented with framed team alumni jerseys by current Phillies players Tijuan Walker and Josh Harrison in a pregame on-field ceremony as the Phillies played the Colorado Rockies on April 20.
