Philadelphia Youth Basketball to get new home in Nicetown

This is an exciting time for young basketball players in the city. Philadelphia Youth Basketball has recently announced plans to repurpose a 100,000 square foot industrial building in the Nicetown section of North Philadelphia to create “The Alan Horwitz “Sixth Man” Center, powered and operated by Philadelphia Youth Basketball, that will give thousands of youngster sand community members for decades to come.
The facility will become the new home for PYB, an innovative youth and community development organization that exists to empower deserving young people to overcome very real barriers so that they can become great students, positive leaders, athletes and engaged members of their communities.
The center will be funded by a $25 million capital campaign headlined by a lead gift of $5 million from Philadelphia native, businessman, and Philadelphia 76ers superfan Alan Horwitz, known as the “Sixth Man.” Designed with PYB signature holistic approach to youth development in mind, the center will feature seven basketball courts, five classrooms, a health and wellness oasis, a financial literacy workshop, a civic dialogue arena, a healthy food commissary and a retail shop, a youth leadership and multimedia lab, a Philadelphia Basketball Hall of Fame, conferencing pods, and administrative space for the PYB staff team.
From its inception in 2015, PYB has always envisioned creating a dynamic space where young people, especially those from under-resourced communities, will have access and opportunities that allow them to thrive — a vision that resonated with Horwitz as he became close with the organization over the past year.
“The level of passion and purpose that Philadelphia Youth Basketball brings to its youth development and community empowerment mission is extraordinary,” said Horwitz in a statement. “PYB’s coach-mentors and staff team leaders are top-notch and have devoted themselves to creating opportunities for kids to achieve academically and intellectually, socially and emotionally, athletically, and civically. Our Center will be an absolute game changer at a time when our city and thousands of young people need a safe and positive place to learn and develop.”
The Alan Horwitz “Sixth Man” Center will allow PYB to expand this core programming and serve more than 5,000 kids annually, while launching new initiatives to meet the needs of young people and the community. The location was specifically selected because of the proximity to mass transit options, making it easily accessible to all Philadelphians and maximizing the impact that the center will have for young people throughout the city.
PYB will be breaking ground on its center late in 2021 and will open its doors 12-14 months later. To learn more about the plans for The Alan Horwitz “Sixth Man” Center, go to phillyyouthbasketball.org/our-center.
