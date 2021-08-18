The Philadelphia Eagles and Xenith, a big industry leader in regards to helmet technology, have teamed up to provide brand new helmets to more than 150 varsity football players from three Philadelphia are high schools. The schools that will receive the new helmets are Simon Gratz, Mastery Charter North and Cheltenham High School.
Simon Gratz and Mastery Charter North are members of the Philadelphia Public League. Cheltenham plays in the Suburban One League American Conference.
The helmet donation was organized by Eagles' Pro Bowlers Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce who jointly decided to invest their Pro Bowl grants in local youth football programs. The Eagles contributed an additional $20,000 to the players' $15,000 grants. Xenith matched the Eagles' contributions in helmets back to local schools, bringing the total donation amount to $70,000 worth of equipment.
"We are incredibly grateful to Xenith for matching our helmet donation and providing much needed safety equipment to more athletes," said Philadelphia Eagles vice president of community relations Julie Hirshey in a statement. "The health and safety of our youth is a top priority, and these helmets will ensure an enhanced, safe playing experience for over 150 high school football players in our area."
Through its Youth Football Program: the Eagles are dedicated to inspiring the next generation of Eagles fans through increased participation in youth football across the Greater Philadelphia area.
"It is an honor to work with a renowned football program like the Philadelphia Eagles to surprise these teams with new, upgraded helmets," said Abby Jacobs, Xenith Retail & Partnership manager in a statement. "At Xenith, we believe that everyone who wants to play football should have access to top-rated protection. Opportunities like this allow us to deliver on our mission in a really meaningful way, and we are excited to outfit these Philadelphia-area high schools in top-performing helmets."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.