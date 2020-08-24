The Philadelphia Catholic League has decided to postpone the 2020 fall sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision, announced Monday, impacts 17 high schools in the Philadelphia area.
“After much careful thought, consultation, and prayer a decision has been reached that all of our high school will opt out of participation in interscholastic competition for the fall 2020 season,” according to a statement on the website of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. “We recognize that this news is disappointing to many of our students, families and coaches, particularly our seniors. It saddens us greatly as well. We recognize the value of athletics as part of our educational philosophy that seeks to provide for the holistic formation of young men and women of character. This is not the scenario any of us desired.”
On Friday, the governing body for Pennsylvania interscholastic sports decided to move forward with the fall season, rejecting the governor’s recommendation that all youth sports be postponed until 2021 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The board of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association had delayed the start of fall sports by two weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf on Aug. 6 urged that scholastic and recreational youth sports be put off until January, citing the pandemic.
The PIAA had said it was blindsided and “tremendously disappointed” by Wolf’s recommendation — which was not binding — and insisted that fall sports could be held safely. For his part, Wolf has pointed out that major collegiate leagues have independently canceled fall sports.
The board voted 25-5 to allow high school football, soccer, tennis, field hockey and other fall sports to go on as planned. There was no discussion.
Some school districts and leagues have already thrown in the towel on a fall season, including those in Philadelphia, Reading and Harrisburg, saying the risk of spreading the virus is too great. Others districts plan to play now that the PIAA has signed off.
Several Pennsylvania high schools have already reported virus cases among athletes, prompting temporary shutdowns of sports programs.
