The Philadelphia 76ers have a plan to make a huge impact among Black businesses in Philadelphia.
The 76ers announced on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that the team will start accepting applications for the 76ers Buy Black Program as part of the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment's action plan and $20 million dollar commitment to racial equity.
Applicants can apply by going to Sixers.com/BuyBlack. The program was developed to promote local, Black-owned businesses and give them marketing consultation, advertising value, educational programs and additional tools to help them achieve a high level of success. The businesses that apply will be eligible for other resources like grant opportunities, assistance accessing Payroll Protection Program loans, networking events, and future 76ers business efforts.
"As we work with local businesses they're going to be receiving what would be the equivalent of hundreds of thousands of dollars of marketing, support and services from our team," said David Gould, 76ers Chief Diversity and Impact Officer. "Things that we usually provide to our large Fortune 500 corporate partners, but it's also a way we can use our platform to truly shed a light on and amplify and uplift local businesses."
The 76ers Partnership Activation team will work with the businesses throughout the city. The team will provide the various businesses with a lot of services. Gould feels the resources will help Black businesses in so many areas.
"We have more than six million followers on our social media channels," Gould said. "We have a tremendous platform and audience. Obviously, we know how strong and passionate the fan base is in Philadelphia. We feel like this is a particularly good way to help us lift and support Black businesses. The reason we're doing it is because we know and we acknowledge and we talk about this."
The activation team has a customized marketing strategy to help Black businesses on different 76ers platforms and resources put together help them grown and sustain their businesses.
"We know first-hand how important strategic marketing is in building a successful business. Our team of award-winning brand marketing and digital content professionals are eager to help these businesses and provide the resources that are key to their success," said Brittanie Boyd, 76ers Senior Vice President, Marketing, in a statement. "I am so proud we are using the power of our platform to provide a solution to such a longstanding problem in our communities. Our goal is to make a real and lasting impact in building their brands and driving their businesses forward."
Although the business strategy will be based on their needs, the customized plans may include amplification across the 76ers platforms, including social media marketing, custom content produced by Studio 76, email marketing, Sixers.com website presence, in-game exposure at 76ers home games, radio and broadcast advertisements and more.
All businesses that apply will be invited to participate in education and development programs. Opportunities include an invitation to a speaker series, presented in partnership with local African American Chamber of Commerce, featuring top industry executives, where companies will gain business insights and business-to-business networking opportunities.
Businesses that apply will also be eligible to participate in other 76ers small business programs, including a partnership with The Enterprise Center, a local community nonprofit focused on supporting minority businesses and entrepreneurs, that will offer applying business:
- Referrals to a $500,000 grant program for Black and Brown-owned businesses administered by The Enterprise Center
- Support applying for and accessing Payroll Protection Program loans.
"We know that the number of Black businesses who can compete and grow as part of our economy have remained hidden in our market, and this affects where and how we spend. Partnerships like these, that cross sectors, are critical for addressing chronic systemic issues and can help open more opportunities for businesses, better align capital investments, and support our hardest hit communities," said Della Clark, The Enterprise Center President and CEO in a statement. "We are thrilled to be partnering with the 76ers and other business and capital providers in our region to support the growth of minority businesses as important contributors to our local economy."
Applications for the 76ers Buy Black program are being accepted now through Tuesday, Feb. 2. To apply or form more information, go to Sixers.com/BuyBlack.
