The University of Pennsylvania Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that the Penn Relays, which was scheduled for April 22 through 24, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and local restrictions on huge gatherings. If health conditions on campus and in Philadelphia get better, the Penn relays plans to host a local collegiate-only track and field meet on Saturday, April 24, that is consistent with the Ivy League Council of Presidents' parameters regarding spring sport competition. The Penn Relays will also aim to host a meet for open and professional athletes in the coming months and scholastic meet this summer.
"It is disappointing that we once again have to cancel one of the landmark events of the spring in Philadelphia and in track and field, but collectively we want to ensure the safety of our athletes, campus, community, and spectators," said Dr. M. Grace Calhoun, the T. Gibbs Kane, Jr. W'69 Director of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics in a statement. "Our goal on campus has been to safely move through the Ivy athletic activity phases to host competition and we remain hopeful that we will be able to provide some competitive opportunities for as many athletes as possible who have missed out on so much this past year. Splitting the meet in to three distinct group of participants provides the greatest opportunity to host safe competition."
The collegiate-only track and field meet would be comprised of Division I, II, and III colleges within the Philadelphia region in a one-day event. All teams and participants will have to comply with COVID-19 campus safety policies and procedures in place, including adhering to sufficient testing programs, symptom checking, contract tracing, mask wearing and physical distancing except when actively competing. Only essential meet personnel will be allowed in Franklin Field and spectators are prohibited.
"We are extremely disappointed to cancel the Penn Relays for a second year," said Dave Johnson, the Frank Dolson Director of the Penn relays in a statement. "At the same time, we feel a strong obligation to the local track and field community to provide as much competition as safely possible during the course of the spring and summer."
The open and professional meet will be held prior to the US Olympic-qualifying deadlines and the scholastic meet will take place later this summer. More information on both meets will released at a later time.
For Penn Relays ticket holders, contact the Penn Athletics Ticket Office at (215) 898-6152 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by email at tickets@pobox.upenn.edu.
