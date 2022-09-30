That roar coming from Florida isn’t the second coming of Hurricane Ian. That noise is coming from, of all places, Jacksonville, where the Jaguars are making noise and turning heads as if they could be the team to beat in the AFC South.
A quick look at the standings has the Jaguars at 2-1 and in first place. That record and Sunday’s game with the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field makes things very interesting. The Eagles are 3-0.
“[We’ll be] monitoring the storm, see where the impact is going to be,” said Pederson. “Other than some wind and some rain Friday, I think we’ll be OK. The storm’s coming and it can disrupt lives. If we have to adjust, we’ll adjust. “
What Pederson has done to the Jaguars is similar to what he did as the Eagles’ head coach. It’s hard not to remember that he took a team from dust and turned them into glory, winning the Super Bowl in 2017. He took charge and as a result, probably never has to buy a drink the City of Brotherly Love ever again.
He’s down-playing what the Jags have done so far but they are much better this season. For example, Jacksonville has risen to No. 5 in the NFL in total defense (296.7 yards). Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has also elevated his game to new heights, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes with a rating of 103.1. That’s good enough for sixth-best in the NFL.
All of a sudden, he’s beginning to look like a No. 1 overall pick. After a rough start in the opener against Washington, Lawrence has looked great in routs of the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s also not turning the ball over, having thrown just one interception.
“[It] shows that he’s progressing,” Pederson said. “It’s part of our progression to being one of the greatest offenses in this league. We’re not there yet.”
But don’t get Pederson to start talking about the job he’s doing with the Jaguars. He’s been around and knows that loose lips can turn a smooth sailing into a rocky adventure.
“This is a good football team,” Pederson said. “We understand that. It’s week 4. [We’ve got] a lot of good football ahead of us.”
“You’ve got to play a good pass rush, whether it’s interior, exterior, on the edges or both,” Lawrence said. “I think this team [the Eagles] presents some challenges ... on the outside and inside.”
The Eagles are led by defensive end Brandon Graham and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Both have notched three sacks while defensive end Josh Sweat has 2.5.
Graham, in his 13th season, and Cox, in his 11th, both played for Pederson.
“Great pass rush,” Pederson said. “They can do it with four, they can do it with five, [or] a combination of the two. Fletch is still Fletch ... he can push the pocket. Josh Sweat is playing good ... and you know BG [Graham], watch him. He’s a guy that can get on your pads and push the pocket.”
Offensively, the Eagles have a big playmaker in quarterback Jalen Hurts. His production on the ground is strong. He is second among quarterbacks in rushing yards (167) and first in rushing touchdowns (three). Passing wise, Hurts is dangerous. He has completed 67.3 percent of his passes, compared with his career average of 60 percent. He ranks third in passing yards (916) and is sixth in quarterback rating at 74.8.
Like it or not, Pederson has become part of a distinguished list of coaches in NFL history who have been dismissed or forced to resign by a team they led to a Super Bowl championship. The list begins with Baltimore Colts’ Don McCafferty followed by the Dallas Cowboys’ Tom Landry, the Baltimore Ravens’ Brian Billick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Jon Gruden, the Denver Broncos’ Mike Shanahan and the New York Giants’ Tom Coughlin.
Pederson would love to become the first of this list to win it all a second time.
