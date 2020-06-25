It seems like more and more people are recognizing that former Philadelphia Phillies legend Dick Allen belongs in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. State Rep. Thomas Murt (R-Montgomery/Philadelphia), along with his colleagues in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, have passed a resolution recommending Allen to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
“Allen was an outstanding baseball player who made important contributions to the Philadelphia Phillies,” said Murt in a statement.
In 2014, Allen missed getting into the Hall of Fame by one vote. He was on the Golden Era ballot that focuses on players who starred in Major League Baseball from 1950-69. He needed 12 votes to get enshrined.
Allen had a 15-year career in the Major Leagues. He played nine seasons with the Phillies. He was one of the early African American players to play for the Phillies. He played during the civil rights era.
He had two stints with the Phillies (1963-69 and 1975-76). He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals (1970), Los Angeles Dodgers (1971), Chicago White Sox (1972-74) and Oakland Athletics (1977).
Some of his best years were in Philadelphia. In 1964, Allen was named the National League Rookie of the Year after hitting .318 with 29 home runs and 91 RBIs. His first five seasons were terrific — he averaged 30 home runs, 90 RBIs and 150 hits a season from 1965-69 with the Phillies. Allen played in three All-Star games while he was in Philadelphia.
In 1972, Allen was chosen as the American League Most Valuable Player when he played for the White Sox. He had a tremendous season hitting 37 home runs and driving in 113 RBIs. He also had a .308 batting average. Allen won the AL home run title in 1972 and 1974 with 37 and 32 home runs, respectively. He finished his career with a .292 batting average, 351 home runs and 1,119 RBIs.
“Allen received many other awards during his career, but we in the Legislature believe he’s earned the right to be inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame,” said Murt in a statement.
His OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) from 1964 to 1974 was 165, which is better than Hall of Famers Willie McCovey (161), Hank Aaron (159), Willie Stargell (153), Roberto Clemente (151), Willie Mays (148) and Harmon Killebrew (148).
Allen certainly has the credentials for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Golden Days committee is scheduled to meet in December. The committee selects the players who were stars from 1950-1969. Allen is right there in regards to his career.
The could be the year he receives this special honor.
