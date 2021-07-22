Haneef Hardy is an inspiration to a lot of young people. Hardy, a former track star at Swenson Arts and Technology High School and Morgan State, is using his sport to make a difference in the lives of kids throughout the city of Philadelphia.
He started a non-profit organization titled “Unlimited Potential,” which serves as a mentoring program for youth. A part of this program is another initiative titled “As I Plant This Seed,” which provides track spikes young athletes who are in need. This was a program he started in Maryland prior to bring it to Philadelphia.
Located at 9th and Luzerne Streets, Hardy started this grassroots organization with his friend Ryan Harris in North Philadelphia. He built this organization with donations from the community.
“I actually run this thing called “Unlimited Potential,” said Hardy, who is currently elementary school teaching in Baltimore. “As I Plant This Seed” is like a funnel. A friend of mine he’s been doing this work in Philadelphia for the last couple of years.
“Since I was in high school 2011, he was a friend of mine. He always came to our basketball games and track meets. As I finished high school, I stuck near him.
“One day we told ourselves that we needed a location. We needed a spot. We made a commitment to stand on the corner of Broad [Street] and Hunting Park [Avenue] for three days in the rain. We did not move and raised $30,000. So, we could purchase a center in North Philadelphia.
“We did that for three days. We told people we were trying to raise as much money as possible. So we could buy some properties and have kids come in on a day to day basis and create opportunities.
“Ryan Harris is a great friend of mine. He’s somebody that has been mentoring me and been on my side since my trials and tribulations growing up in the school district.”
Hardy certainly had to overcome some rough times growing up. It wasn’t easy dealing with the adversity, Hardy was able to survive a difficult family situation at home. He faced difficult challenges in school as well. Hardy would eventually be adopted by Cheryl Hardy who worked as a disciplinarian at Woodrow Wilson Middle School at the time.
“I actually got adopted my 11th grade year at Northeast High School,” Hardy said. “The family that adopted me, my father [Brian Hardy, who is Cheryl’s son] was an assistant coach for basketball at Swenson. He told me about a better opportunity at Swenson. He told me that you’re going to run track and cross country.
“But even before that, I was brought up in Philadelphia my mom was on drugs and my father was not around. I was somebody who was really lost and in the eighth grade this lady Cheryl Hardy had a mentorship program at Woodrow Wilson. She saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself. She gravitated towards me. She gave me that light and introduce me to her son. That’s how I got to Swenson.”
Cheryl remembers Haneef’s early years in school. She helped him turn his life around and her son Brian ,who adopted Haneef, played a major role in his development.
“He was adopted by my son,” Cheryl said. “He’s my adopted grandson. He had a lot of problems. I was working in the school. I came across Haneef. He was having a lot of problems. Haneef had a rough life in school. He was always having problems.
“I was the disciplinarian of the school. One day he was in my office. He told me wanted to be a dancer. He started dancing. He started a little dance class at the school. That’s how he got friends.
“My son [Brian] coached basketball and had an older son. I used to bring him over to his house. He and my oldest grandson got together and became friends. So, things started working out pretty good for Haneef.
“I had an operation when I was in school. So, I had to stay with my son. I asked my son if Haneef could come and stay with us until things got settled. Haneef started doing well in school. My son let him come. He did so well he graduated with honors from middle school.
“He went onto Northeast High. He struggled and things weren’t going as well as my son would like. At that time, he started living with us and I had moved back home. My son let Haneef stay here.
“Haneef wanted to go to Swenson. Haneef’s mother gave up her rights. She was having problems. So my son could transfer him to Swenson.”
Hardy really enjoyed playing basketball. That was his favorite sport. He gradually started to show more interest in cross country and track and sports gave him a chance to get away from his problems. In addition, he started to become a terrific runner.
“I started off in cross country,” Hardy said. “It really felt like therapy. I felt like I was on the cross country course I would just tune everything out. I would run not knowing if it was good or bad just knowing that was my sense of freedom.
As it turned out, in a short period of time it turned into a lot of wins. I went to Swenson to play basketball. As I was running track, I started in the indoor [track] season and decided to stay with it. Within my first year ever running track I became the top 10 [runner] in the city of Philadelphia.
“I had a coach like Dean Lent that gave me mentorship in the classroom and on the track. He said you have a gift on this track. You might be better on the track.”
Hardy was an All Public League standout in cross country and track and field. He ran the 400 and 800 meters during the spring season in track. He competed in the Public League and city championship meets. He ran in the state meets and he competed in the Penn Relays.
In 2012, Hardy started college career at Langston University. Then, he eventually transferred to Morgan State in Baltimore where he ran track from 2013-16. He ran the 400 and 800 meters and was a member of the Bears’ 4x400-meter relay team.
Hardy had a fine college track career. He also graduated from Morgan State. After that, he went back to school to get a master’s degree.
“I finished my undergraduate [career] at Morgan State,” Hardy said. “Then, I stuck around and go my master’s degree. I went back for my master’s degree because I was a teacher in the city of Baltimore.
“The kids I was working with reminded me of myself at that age. You have to be who you need to be in the classroom. That was my motto. I told my kids I’m going to get my master’s degree. I know what it was like to be in a dark spot. I didn’t want anybody to go through that.”
Hardy credits track for his “As I Plant This Seed” program, which more than 250 sets of spikes have been donated for kids in this sport.
“My foundation was track,” Hardy said. “It gave me an opportunity to go to college and to see outside of Philadelphia. I was able to compete at a high level at different states and different cities every week.
“I’m trying to raise spikes for inner city athletes. When I look at the spikes, each spike was an opportunity to pursue something.”
Cheryl is thrilled to see the young man Hardy has become with plenty of support, guidance and direction over the years.
“Haneef did very well,” Cheryl said. “He graduated from college. He did a Father and Son Day basketball game down in Baltimore. It was so nice. The mayor came out to the event. He got the people together. I’m so proud of him.”
