BUDAPEST, Hungary — Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie's autopsy included an easy-to-overlook, one-line notation beneath the heading "Medical History:" Bipolar disorder.

In and around track circles, where the champion sprinter's absence is hitting particularly hard heading into Saturday's opening in Hungary of the first world championships since her death, Bowie's mental health struggles were more than an afterthought.

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.