If you are going to have a documentary on the Philadelphia Eagles, it's great to get some of the NFL's most passionate fans involved with the film. Shirley Dash, who is from North Philadelphia, is a big Eagles fan.
Dash is one of four fans highlighted in a new documentary titled "Maybe Next Year," which focuses on the fans perspective on the Eagles winning the Super Bowl in 2017 season.
There will be a showing at Cinema Drive-ins in Oaks on Thursday, Oct. 29. The documentary will be released on DVD and on Amazon, Apple and TVOD on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The documentary produced by Philadelphia based Wavelength Productions and directed by Drexel graduate Kyle Thrash follows Dash nicknamed "Eagle Shirley," Delaware County resident and Pennsport-raised Jesse Callsen, Reading's Barry Vagnoni and YouTuber Bryant Moreland as the film illustrates their love for the Philadelphia Eagles as well as the game of football overall.
Dash has become quite a sports personality with her regular calls to WIP Morning Show. She has been a huge Philadelphia sports fan for a long time.
"I've been an Eagles fan all my life," Dash said. "The Philadelphia teams when you go back and think about why we always yelling and screaming. It seem like we could never get a break until the Flyers [Stanley Cup champions 1974-'75], the Phillies won [1980 World Series champions] and the Sixers won [NBA champions in 1983]. It was like a little bit coming towards us with our teams, but the Eagles we couldn't catch a break at all."
That's what makes this documentary special. The Eagles finally win a Super Bowl with a spectacular parade down Broad Street for the fans like Dash. Her sports radio calls and fan exposure has helped her land appearances in these sports documentaries.
"I call into WIP with Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Show," Dash said. "I've done some stuff with the Eagles. They had their own documentary. It's totally different from the other Eagles movie.
"This one is capturing the city. The heart of the city. The fan base of the city. It's all around the city. The documentary is not just about football. It's about football and Brotherly Love. This is Rocky [movie] all over again. It's beautiful. It's a tribute to Philadelphia. I'm just grateful to be a part of it and thankful."
Dash, who is a Technology Resources Manager for the City of Philadelphia Department of Public Health, has organized a football ministry at her church the Beloved St. John's Evangelistic Church in North Philadelphia, where she explains the game to groups of women. Dash is actually more than just a football fan. She was quite an athlete going back to her scholastic days.
"I went to William Penn," Dash said. "I ran track, too. I ran under Mr. [Tim] Hickey [former William Penn High head track and field coach]."
Hickey coached 31 years at William Penn (1973 to 2003). He won 23 Public League championships. They had the best girls track team in the city. Dash is really humble about all her success. She is just happy to be a part of an exciting documentary.
"I try to stay low key," Dash said. "I love the Eagles. I just try to help my family, my community and my church and do whatever I can do to be a part of something positive."
