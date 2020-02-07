GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T trustees have approved the university’s move to a new athletics conference.
Trustees voted Friday to leave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the conference it helped start in 1971, on June 30, 2021. A&T will join the Big South Conference the next day.
“We have been looking carefully at our opportunities in athletics for five years and more intensively over the past year,” A&T Chancellor Harold Martin said in a statement released by the Big South Conference.
“We’re pleased to have brought that process to fruition and excited to be ushering in a new alliance with the Big South,” he added. “This move makes great sense for our student-athletes, for our fans and for our bottom line. We will always have a place in our hearts for the MEAC, and we look forward to what the new conference will make possible for the Aggies.”
University leaders said today that A&T is switching conferences largely to help student-athletes by significantly reducing time spent traveling to games. Though the Big South’s three football-only schools are in Alabama, Georgia and New Jersey, the conference’s 11 current full-time members are all located in the Carolinas and Virginia.
A&T student-athletes travel an average of 330 miles to conference contests in the MEAC, which stretches from Delaware to Florida. A&T said the distance between Greensboro and the Big South’s full-time members averages about 150 miles.
The vote was not unanimous. The lone no vote came from retired judge and A&T graduate Paul Jones, who said he’s concerned that A&T alumni might not support the school’s teams because A&T will no longer share a conference with its traditional rivals.
A&T leaders said they plan to continue playing its traditional rivals — N.C. Central and other historically black colleges and universities — in football and other sports.
The Aggies’ bowling team will remain in the MEAC but all other sports would move to the Big South effective July 1, 2021.
The 2020-21 school year will be A&T’s last season in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, a league with 11 full members that are all historically black colleges and universities.
The Big South, meanwhile, has 11 full members, all in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. That’s an obvious appeal for travel for A&T athletics with High Point, Gardner-Webb, Campbell and Asheville all in-state trips.
A&T and Hampton, which left the MEAC in 2017, would be the only two HBCUs in the Big South.
The Big South is an FCS league that also has three associate members — Monmouth, Kennesaw State and North Alabama — for football only. A&T would give the league nine football teams.
The move would end A&T’s affiliation with the Celebration Bowl, which matches the champions of the MEAC and SWAC and serves as a de facto black college football national championship game. The Aggies have won four of the first five Celebration Bowls, including the last three in a row.
The Big South’s football champion is an automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs.
