Norfolk State basketball standout Chanette Hicks has been named to the Dawn Staley Award Mid-Season Watch List announced by The Phoenix Club of Philadelphia.
The award honors the country's top guard in women's Division I college basketball.
Hicks, a 5-foot-6 redshirt senior, is just the second player from a historically Black college and university to make the list. A year ago, then-Grambling State star Shakyla Hill was among those selected.
Hicks leads the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in scoring (21.2 ppg), assists (5.1 apg) and steals (5.1 spg). She has been a big part of the Spartans' success this season.
Norfolk State has a 14-8 record thus far and is currently in third place in the MEAC standings.
The award was established in 2013, and is named after Staley, a former Dobbins Tech High School basketball star and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. It is presented to the player who exemplifies the skills that Staley possessed throughout her career: ballhandling, scoring and winning spirit.
Four finalists will be selected in mid-March and the winner will be announced during the weekend of the Final Four. The event will be held at the Union League from 6 to 8 p.m. April 9.
In addition to Hicks, the watch list includes: Stella Johnson, Rider University; Rhyne Howard, Kentucky; Aari McDonald, Arizona; Dana Evans, Louisville; Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon; Tyasha Harris, South Carolina; Zia Cooke, South Carolina; Crystal Dangerfield, Connecticut; Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo; Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas; Kathleen Doyle, Iowa; Te'a Cooper, Baylor; Destiny Slocum, Oregon State; Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M.
