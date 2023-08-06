For 14 seasons, Randy Moss sandwiched footballs between his hands. Currently, the Hall of Fame wide receiver wants customers to grab chicken sandwiches exactly as he did passes in the NFL. Moss was in town last week for the grand opening of the latest Chick A Boom location in Southwest Philadelphia. However, he was not in attendance for photo opportunities or to sign autographs. Moss joined the locally-based restaurant chain as a partner.
Chick A Boom, founded in 2019 by Brittany Tolliferreo with four locations, including at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Mann Center for Performing Arts in Parkside and at Love Park in Center City, signed a development deal with the six-time Pro Bowler.
Through his investment and creative involvement, Moss will serve as the company’s head brand ambassador and look to grow the company’s footprint throughout the United States, as well as replicate the model and success Chick A Boom has seen down at the Linc in stadiums across the country.
Dozens of patrons waited in line to see Moss at his new venture, and they were greeted with samples of the restaurant’s signature chicken and donuts. Moss thanked and addressed the crowd who then filled the lot with orders. Moss explained his interest of jumping on board.
“I invest in people and in visions, not in companies,” said Moss. “Ever since my introduction to Brittany, her husband and partner Kirk, and Chick A Boom’s brand and values, I was sold on its potential to not only be the next big food franchise, but a disruptive cultural property that can integrate with live experiences in sports, music and digital.”
Moss will help spearhead Chick A Boom’s regional and national expansion, including immediate plans to open a franchise location in Moss’ hometown of Rand, West Virginia. He stumbled across Chick A Boom via social media where both he and his wife were initially looking to invest in a clothing company.
He added, “Further, it is important for me to be able to invest in black-owned and family-run businesses — to leverage my network to them and provide opportunity that they might not otherwise be afforded. Brittany and her team have already laid an amazing foundation, and I am confident that together we will turn the industry on its head as we push forward with a bold, new, collective vision.”
Growth has been fast yet difficult for Brittany and Kirk. This is why Moss’ energy and hands-on approach with Chick A Boom will be essential to the business. After Moss saw a couple of sponsored ads from the restaurant, Tolliferreo reached out for his possible interest.
“I couldn’t be prouder to welcome Mr. Moss to the Chick A Boom family. On the field, Randy Moss redefined the way his position was played, elevated his team and stifled his competition,” said Tolliferreo, who is a West Philly native. “As a businessman, I have no doubt he will be an equally imposing and transformative figure.”
Moss, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, holds the NFL single season records for most touchdown receptions (23 in 2007) and for a rookie (17 in 1998). He is also a four-time All-Pro selection, named to the 2000s All-Decade Team, the NFL 100th Anniversary Team and led the league in receiving touchdowns in five different seasons.
In his post-football career, Moss is committed to empowering Black entrepreneurship in communities across the country and he is all in on Chick A Boom. “I am not just throwing money into it or selling a dream,” Moss emphasized. “I want to help and touch Black businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.