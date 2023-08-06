For 14 seasons, Randy Moss sandwiched footballs between his hands. Currently, the Hall of Fame wide receiver wants customers to grab chicken sandwiches exactly as he did passes in the NFL. Moss was in town last week for the grand opening of the latest Chick A Boom location in Southwest Philadelphia. However, he was not in attendance for photo opportunities or to sign autographs. Moss joined the locally-based restaurant chain as a partner.

Chick A Boom, founded in 2019 by Brittany Tolliferreo with four locations, including at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Mann Center for Performing Arts in Parkside and at Love Park in Center City, signed a development deal with the six-time Pro Bowler.

