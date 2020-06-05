When it comes to scholastic basketball in Delaware County, Chester High School has a history of producing outstanding teams as well as great players. In the new book, “Tales From The Museum A Collaborative Anthology” compiled by the Sports Legends of Delaware County Museum, Jeffery “Randy” Legette list his all-time great basketball players who starred at Chester.
Legette, a former Chester High basketball player, coach and athletic director, has watched the Clippers play over the years. He’s also been a part of the school’s great basketball legacy.
In making his selection, he listened to older players and knowledgeable people who followed Chester basketball for decades. Legette’s list of legendary players spans nearly 60 years. Each player has a notation of greatness along with their final season playing for the Clippers. In no particular order, he selects his top seven players: Horace Walker, Class of 1956, “Best Rebounder,” Mike Marshall, Class of 1966, “Best Scoring Guard,” Herman Harris, Class of 1973, “Best Overall Shooter,” Zain Shaw, Class of 1991, “Best Overall Scorer,” Jameer Nelson, Class of 2000, “Best Floor General,” Rondae Hollis Jefferson, Class of 2013, “Best Overall Winner” and Emerson Baynard, Class of 1961, “Best All-Around Player.”
In addition to the section on Chester’s basketball tradition, the 20th anniversary book has some fantastic stories on a number of Delaware County sports legends including Billy “White Shoes” Johnson. Johnson was an All-Delaware County football standout at Chichester High School.
After a stellar scholastic career, he became a Division III All-American at Widener University. Johnson was a sensational wide receiver and kick returner. In 1974, he was a 15th round draft pick of the Houston Oilers.
Johnson was a three-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection during his NFL career. He was named to the NFL 75th Anniversary Team and He played for the Houston Oilers, Atlanta Falcons and Washington Redskins. Johnson also spent one season playing for the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.