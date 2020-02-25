Cameron Young scored a team-high 22 points to lead Neumann-Goretti to the Catholic League championship with a 66-58 win over Roman Catholic Monday night at the Palestra. Young, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, provided the Saints with outside and inside scoring.
N-G also received great contributions from junior guard Hysier Miller (17 points) and senior guard Hakim Byrd (12 points).
In the girl's championship game, Destiney McPhaul scored a game-high 30 points to guide West Catholic to the Catholic League title with a 65-60 overtime victory over Archbishop Wood. McPhaul paced the Burrs with a spectacular performance. West Catholic's other standouts include junior guard Ciani Montgomery (16 points) and senior guard Tamiah Robinson (15 points).
