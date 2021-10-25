Myles Carter selected to the first-team preseason All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Myles Carter, who played his school basketball for the Academy at Palumbo, and now plays for Delaware State’s basketball team has been named to the preseason All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference first-team selected by the head coaches and sports information directors.
Carter, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound redshirt senior, is one of the MEAC’s top guards. Last season, he averaged 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds a game. He led the conference in free throw shooting at 88.1 percent.
Carter should be one of the players to watch in the league. His ability to score and rebound should really help the Hornets this season.
Three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald to partner with The HBCU Legacy Bowl
The HBCU Legacy Bowl recently announced a new partnership with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a consensus All-American and was drafted by the Rams with the 13th pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Donald has been selected to seven Pro Bowls in his seven years into the league, won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and has been named Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year thrice, having won it back-to-back in 2017 and 2018, and again in 2020.
“We are extremely honored to partner with one of the greatest players in NFL history,” said Super Bowl XXII MVP and Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder Doug Williams in a statement. “Aaron Donald’s support of the HBCU Legacy Bowl will serve as a great inspiration to our players. We are greatly appreciative of his meaningful commitment.”
Historically Black Colleges and Universities play a critical role in ensuring that African Americans, and students of all races, receive a quality education. I am honored and proud to support the HBCU Legacy Bowl and all of the opportunities it will provide,” said Donald in a statement.
The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame is a postseason all-star game that will showcase the top 100 NFL draft-eligible football players from HBCUs. The game will be played on the Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 (Yulman Stadium at Tulane University), and broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU students.
Other HBCU Legacy Bowl founding partners include the NFL, adidas, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Sugar Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Riddell, Tulane University, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. For more information, go to www.HBCULegacyBowl.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.