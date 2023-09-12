Jackson St Florida A M Football

Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, left, holds the trophy with Florida A&M president Dr. Larry Robinson, center, and athletic director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, right, after defeating Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — As a crowd made its way into the nearby football stadium, a father watched his two sons toss a ball back and forth. Hot dogs sizzled on a smoky charcoal grill nearby.

The music from a DJ's live set a few yards over was so loud it reverberated off the ground as lyrics from "Before I Let Go," the hit by the soul band Frankie Beverly and Maze, prompted tailgaters to break out in dance.

