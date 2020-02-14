Martin Luther King football star Tyrell Mims selected to play in Big 33 Football Classic
Martin Luther King football standout Tyrell Mims was selected to play in the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) Big 33 Football Classic 63rd Anniversary Game on May 25 at Central Dauphin School District's Landis Field in Lower Paxton Township. Mims, an All Public League selection, will play for the Pennsylvania All All-Stars. The game will feature the top high school football players from Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Mims, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior, is a terrific defensive back. He will play his college football at Villanova next year.
Saint Joseph's Prep linebacker Liam Johnson has also been chosen to play in this game. Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior, will play for the University of Pennsylvania next season.
Power News Radio Network 2019 Black College All-American Team
The Power News Radio Network has recently announced its Black College All-American team. The radio network has put together their list of the top Black college football players.
In addition, they selected Sam Washington, North Carolina A&T head coach, as the Coach of the Year. Aggies running back Jah-Maine Martin as Offensive Player of the Year. Bowie State defensive back Demetri Morsell was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
The All-American Team includes the following players: Felix Harper, Alcorn State, quarterback, redshirt-Jr.; Jordan Bentley, Alabama A&M, senior; Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T, running back, redshirt-Jr.; Chris Rowland, Tennessee State, wide receiver, Sr.; Xavier Smith, Florida A&M, wide receiver, redshirt-sophomore; Dushon David, Bowie State, tight end, Sr.; Jeremiah Abby, Southern, senior; Marcus Pettiford, North Carolina A&T, redshirt-Sr.; Atondre Smith, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, offensive line, Jr.; Alex Taylor, South Carolina State, offensive line, Sr.; Roger Womack, Miles College, offensive line, Sr.; Noel Ruiz, North Carolina A&T, placekicker, Jr.; Tyrell Goodwin, South Carolina State, defensive line, Sr.; Demetrius Harris, Fort Valley State, defensive line, redshirt-Sr.; Demtrice Lofton, Morehouse, defensive line, So.; Darius Royster, North Carolina Central, defensive line, redshirt-Sr.; Rico Kennedy, Morgan State, linebacker, redshirt-Sr.; Solomon Muhammad, Alcorn State, linebacker, Sr.; Keonte Thompson, Jackson State, linebacker, So.; Qynnterrio Colle, Alcorn State, defensive back, Jr.; Joe McWilliams, Grambling State, defensive back, redshirt-Sr.; Bryan Mills, North Carolina Central, defensive back, Jr.; Demetri Morsell, Bowie State, defensive back, So.; Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M, punter, Jr.; Jimmie Robinson, Bethune-Cookman, Sr.
Rowan University guard Jerry Price named NJAC Player of the Week
Rowan basketball standout Jerry Price was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Basketball Player of the Week. Price, a 5-foot-7 guard from Penn Wood High School, averaged 22.5 points , 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals a game, while shooting 12-for-14 from the free throw line, as Rowan defeated first-place Stockton and Montclair State.
In Rowan's 97-76 victory at Stockton, Price scored 20 points by connecting on 4-of-4 three-point attempts and dishing out a team-high five assists. He tied career-highs with 25 points and four steals in the 94-86 win over Montclair State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.