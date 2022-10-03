There is something special about the 2022-23 Philadelphia Eagles. They are a surprising 4-0.
No other team in the NFL can say they are unbeaten.
The Eagles have a ceiling of invincibility that is untouchable in reality.
"I've never been 4-0 before," said running back Miles Sanders, "I've been 2-0, 3-1, but 4-0? I really don't know what this feels like. It's totally different."
"There's no one else in the league like us. We know that everyone is watching us, seeing what we do," Saunders said. "We're playing well. We're playing as a team. We're winning. You come out here wanting to do well."
What Sanders did in Sunday's 29-21 victory over Doug Peterson and the Jacksonville Jaguars was simply amazing. He was credited with 134 yards on 27 carries, both career highs. He also added two touchdowns and snared three Jalen Hurts passes.
"I've never had a game like this," said Sanders. "I believe I had 24 carries in a game last year against the [New York] Giants, but 27? Naw, that was the first time and it felt good. I really felt like running some more."
A native of Pittsburgh, Sanders went to Penn State where he rushed for 1,649 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also caught 32 receptions with a touchdown. He's used to being the spark plug and has been that for the Eagles. He rushed for 818 and 867 yards before dropping to 754 yards with no scores last season.
But there was a reason for that subpar season. The 5-foot 11, 211 pounder was injured and could never get focused. He didn't pout or cast blame, instead he just kept on trying. Now, he has seemingly pounded himself to once again being a featured back.
A lot of Sanders' effectiveness can be attributed to offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The Eagles got him in 2021, just a year after doing the same job with the Los Angles Chargers during the 2019-20 season.
"He's put some players in there who have helped me," said Sanders. "I can't ignore that. He's formed us into a good offensive unit."
Steichen's work with the offensive unit hasn't gone unnoticed. They're effective and have given the defense a time to rest and play well.
"Miles running the ball the way he has, has been great," said defensive end Brandon Graham, a member of the 2017 Super Bowl champion Eagles. "He gives us a break and has kept things going for us."
Sanders' running could be considered inspirational.
“He played angry in my opinion,” said Hurts. “He played with a purpose this afternoon. He deserves it. He had a hell of a game.”
The Eagles are noted for having a great offensive line. However, left tackle Jordan Mailata left early with a shoulder injury. Right guard Isaac Seumalo left in the second half with an ankle injury. Their replacements Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta did well.
“Our offensive line, I’ll take them over anybody in this league,” said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. “I love that group. They are gritty. They are grimy. They are tough. They are physical.”
Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has done well in creating a great learning environment. He should also be credited with building the Eagles' unit.
As result, Sanders is rolling. He is averaging 18 carries a game which are six more than he averaged in his first three seasons. His contract will run out at the season's end but he's not thinking about that.
“Miles Sanders is our No. 1 back,” said Sirianni. “There is no question about it.”
And partly because of it, the Eagles are the NFL's best team. There's no question about it either.
"Look at the record," said Graham with a smile. "It's right there. I want to see what it's like to be 5-0."
