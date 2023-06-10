Panthers Sanders Football

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders runs after a catch during NFL football practices in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, May 22, 2023. — AP Photo/Nell Redmond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miles Sanders relishes the idea of becoming an every down back for the Carolina Panthers this season, a role he didn't always have with the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles or in the Super Bowl.

Sanders joined the Panthers as a free agent this offseason, signing a four-year, $25 million contract to help Carolina offset the loss of Christian McCaffrey, who was traded last season.

The Associated Press

