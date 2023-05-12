Jordan Jacket Auction Basketball

United States’ Scottie Pippen, left, Michael Jorden, center, and Clyde Drexler rejoice, Aug. 8, 1992, with their gold medals after beating Croatia, 117-85, in Olympic basketball in Barcelona, Spain. The jacket that Jordan famously wore but covered the Reebok logo of at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics will be offered at auction by Sotheby’s in June 2023. —AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File

 Susan Ragan

The jacket that Michael Jordan famously and grudgingly wore while receiving an Olympic gold medal has been in Brian McIntyre’s possession for more than three decades now.

He figures the time is right to let someone else enjoy it.

The Associated Press

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.