Basketball legend Michael Jordan will be present Kobe Bryant posthumously during the enshrinement ceremony for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 15. The event will take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Bryant had an iconic basketball career. Leading Lower Merion to its first PIAA state championship in 1996. He's also the all-time leading scorer in Southeastern Pennsylvania high school basketball with 2,883 points and was a McDonald's and a Parade All-American.
In 1996, he was the 13th overall selection in the NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers through a trade with the Charlotte Hornets. He played 20 seasons with the Lakers. Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP (2009, 2010). He was a 15-time All-NBA and a 12-time All-Defensive team selection. Bryant won two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012. He retired in 2015 with 33,643 points. Bryant is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, Ca. on Jan. 26, 2020.
Bryant had a special relationship with Jordan and spoke on his admiration while being interviewed in Jordan's documentary "The Last Dance," which aired last summer on ESPN.
More than 50 Hall of Famers are expected to be in attendance for the ceremony, including all presenters. Members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 were asked to select previous inductees to accompany and present them to their peers. The choice is solely the decision of the incoming Hall of Famers, or their family members if recognized posthumously.
In addition to Bryant, the Class of 2020 inductees are longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann, 10-time WNBA all-star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, 15-time NBA all-star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA all-star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive first team selection Kevin Garnett, three-time NCAA national championship coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II national coach of the year Barbara Stevens, four-time collegiate national coach of the year Eddie Sutton, and two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich.
Here are the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees and presenters:
--Patrick Baumann, presented by Russ Granik, Vlade Divac
--Tamika Catchings, presented by Alonzo Mourning, Dawn Staley
--Tim Duncan, presented by David Robinson
--Kevin Garnett, presented by Isiah Thomas
--Kim Mulkey, presented by Michael Jordan
--Barbara Stevens, presented by Geno Auriemma, Muffet McGraw
--Eddie Sutton, presented by John Calipari, Bill Self, Sidney Moncrief
--RudyTomjanovich, presented by Calvin Murphy, Hakeem Olajuwon
As for the health and safety of the Hall of Famers, fans and staff, the Basketball Hall of Fame is working with the Mohegan Tribal Health Department to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and provide the necessary health and safety measures. For more information on the health and safety protocols, go to www.hoophall.com/Enshrinement/Tickets.
