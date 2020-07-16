The Mid-American Athletic Conference has suspended fall sports, becoming the third NCAA Division I league to postpone its football season.
Following fellow FCS conferences the Ivy League and Patriot League, the MEAC announced Thursday it would not have competition in the fall and may consider trying to make up the schedule for those sports in the 2021 spring semester.
The MEAC is comprised of 11 historically Black colleges and universities. Delaware State University is a member of the MEAC. This year is the MEAC’s 50th anniversary.
Earlier this year, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman announced they would be leaving the MEAC and joining the Southwestern Athletic Conference next year. MEAC-power North Carolina A&T has announced it will be moving to the Big South in 2021.
With the MEAC announcement, the 10-member Southwestern Athletic Conference is the only HBCU athletic conference still planning on having a fall sports season.
The SWAC, an NCAA Division I conference, has identified baseline best practices to support a safe return to sporting activity. The SWAC COVID-19 Advisory Committee has adopted several principles including using The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local and state government health agencies as guides through the pandemic.
Last week, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the nation’s oldest African-American athletic conference, announced its suspending all fall sports out of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joining the CIAA is the 14-member Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference which has announced it has suspended all intercollegiate sports activities for the rest of the calendar year.
Both the CIAA and the SIAC are Division II conferences.
In an unrelated development, the American Athletic Conference said it will require all its schools to test football players for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before competition. Temple University is a member of the AAC, an NCAA Division I conference.
Thursday’s AAC announcement comes ahead of an expected release of NCAA recommendations for testing before games. The Power Five conferences — ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — have been working toward a minimum standard for testing throughout major college football.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced last week that they would play only conference games in football and other sports this fall to help minimize potential disruptions caused by COVID-19.
The Big East joined those leagues Thursday by going conference-only for the fall season, which for the basketball-focused league includes men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country, volleyball and field hockey.
Other FBS conferences have not yet decided on scheduling formats for the upcoming football season.
AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said the testing protocols will apply throughout the regular and bowl seasons. More operational protocols are still being finalized, as are testing protocols for other sports.
