The two faces of the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid and James Harden, will naturally receive all of the headlines. However, you will not find many players who are fan favorites as well as destined for stardom. Ever since the Sixers drafted Tyrese Maxey as the 21st selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Philly faithful has fallen in love with his high energy on and off the court.
Entering his third season, Maxey is on pace to reach even higher ground via the massive improvement he showed from his rookie year of averaging 8.0 points per game to 17.5 points last season. Maxey has already been considered a steal in the draft and the next step is likely to result in his first All-Star appearance presumably alongside Embiid and Harden.
Maxey, who played college basketball at the University of Kentucky, is a native of Garland, Texas, a Dallas suburb. From those loose star roots, Maxey has a great support system starting with his parents. He is the son of a coach and player. Tyrone Maxey, his father, played in college at Washington State University and later went into coaching. From this grooming, he has created a deep work ethic.
During the offseason, Maxey was at times told to leave the gym because he is driven to improve as an athlete. Maxey also understands his role on the team. “This is the first year knowing my role. Now I understand what Doc expects of me.”
Head coach Doc Rivers confirms Maxey will to be great. “Tyrese has put in the work. He’s actually done more than we have asked him to do.”
The 6-foot-2-inch Maxey grew up watching and patterning his game after 3-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade, and is included in a next generation crop of young, talented players ready to help carry the league into a new era. He joins players such as Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray, Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Golden State’s Jordan Poole, and Desmond Bane of Memphis.
As the Sixers are going all in for a championship this season, Maxey is an intricate piece of the puzzle, clearly becoming the team’s third option behind Embiid and Harden. Also, don’t rule him out as a potential second option. That rang true in last year’s playoffs. Even though Philadelphia fell short losing to the Miami Heat in six games, Mad Maxey excelled, averaging a whopping 20.8 points per game and shot 48% from the field throughout the postseason.
Maxey is entering into the third year of his 4-year, $12 million dollar contract with the Sixers who have max deals with Embiid and Harris, and Harden taking a bit less to allow for flexibility. Maxey, who turns just 22 next month is sure to command a huge raise in the near future if he stays on the current path which everyone anticipates.
Maxey is also off to a good start in the preseason, right on his 2021-22 scoring average at 17.3 per game.
“Tyrese is a great finisher, unbelievable,” says assistant Sam Cassell during an interview with Showtime Basketball. “If he can get his mid-range game down like a Kyrie Irving, he’ll be special.”
Maxey views himself as a happy person, someone that always tries to motivate the team with his infectious personality.
“I’m not really worried about individual accolades,” Maxey said in an interview. “One of the main things I really focused on was trying to become a better leader. I feel like I have this personality where I’m always smiling, I’m always happy. I work extremely hard. I try to push my teammates. I try to push them all the time.”
The Sixers begin their regular season on Oct. 18 in Boston versus Jayson Tatum’s Celtics and open up at home against 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 20 at Wells Fargo Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.