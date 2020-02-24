When Mastery Charter North nipped Imhotep Charter, 49-44, to win the Public League Girl's Basketball Championship on Saturday at Temple University's Liacouras Center, it was a great day for the school and its basketball program. It was superb day for Mastery Charter North star Jaylah Robinson and Pumas head coach Brandon Millwood with this achievement.
Robinson, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, was named the game's Most Valuable Player. She was the Pumas leading scorer with 12 points and three assists.
"She's a special kid," Millwood said. "She works hard. The most thing about her she's very unselfish. She likes to make plays for her teammates. She can also score the ball at will. She's growing up right in front of our eyes. She's definitely an up and coming star."
Robinson was impressed with the way the team played throughout a very tight game. She was pleased with Mastery Charter North's strong team effort at both ends of the floor.
"It feels very good," Robinson said. "We came out here and fought hard, played hard and stayed disciplined and came out with the 'W.'
"We all get into the game. We all move the ball. We all share the ball. Everyone scores and we just play together. That's how we win."
In addition to Robinson's talents, the Pumas (19-7) have 5-foot-9 senior forward Angela Sanders who played a solid all-around game. Robinson had 11 points and five rebounds.
"Angela has been a leader for us all season long," Millwood said. "She's one of our senior captains. She's been our emotional leader. She's he only one that's playing in the championship game from previous years. That's good for her to lead the team and show them what we need to win this game."
Millwood was a former Public League basketball standout at Simon Gratz. He played on the Bulldogs' 2001 team that captured the league championship. Now, he has a a league title as a player as well as a girls head basketball coach.
"It's something special," Millwood said. "I've been dreaming about this since I've been a coach. It feels good. I won one on the boys' side. Now, I've won one on the girls' side."
Mastery Charter North will face Archbishop Wood on Friday, Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. for the District 12 city championship in Class 5A. The game will be played at Jefferson University.
