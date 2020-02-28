If you had a chance to see the girl’s Public League championship game, then you saw some of the city’s most talented basketball players. Mastery Charter North and Imhotep Charter have some outstanding players.
The coaches have selected some great players from these two schools and others for the All-Public League team. Leading the way is Mastery Charter North’s rising star Jaylah Robinson who was named the league’s Player of the Year. This is the second major honor Robinson has received this season. She received the game’s Most Valuable Player for leading the Pumas to the Public League championship last week. Robinson had 12 points and three assists in the title game.
Speaking of young players, Constitution has two brilliant standouts with sophomore Jourdan Johnson and freshman Taysia Anderson.
The coaches selected a first and second team along with a list of honorable mention. The all-league team upper classmen such as Imhotep Charter senior guard Zamira Haynes and junior guard Monesjia Harvey and Central junior center Charlotte Carlies.
First Team — Jaylah Robinson, Mastery Charter North, guard, So.; Zamira Haynes, Imhotep Charter, guard, Sr.; Janai Smith, Imhotep Charter, guard, So.; Jourdan Johnson, Constitution, guard, So.
Second Team — Najashia Singleton, Freire Charter, guard, So.; Naja Lumsden, Aundenried, guard, Jr.; Charlotte Carlies, Central, center, Jr.; Monesjia Harvey, Imhotep Charter, guard, Jr.; Taysia Anderson, Constitution, guard, Fr.
Honorable Mention — Ellie Bendict, Palumbo, guard, Jr.; Kaela Wilson, Palumbo, forward, Jr.; Alyssa Herder, Imhotep Charter, forward, Sr.; Ayasha Thomas, Imhotep Charter, guard, Jr.; Sara Hogan, Central, forward, Fr.
