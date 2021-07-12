Four years ago, Bailey Davis was one of 156 players competing in the U.S. Girls' Junior at Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Mo. Playing in her first USGA championship still stands as a defining career moment, but Davis's most vivid memory is unrelated to her performance.
She instead recalled being the only Black player in the field, underscoring a lack of diversity in the sport, particularly among women. There is, for instance, only one full-time Black player, Mariah Stackhouse, on the LPGA Tour.
Davis, a recent graduate of North Point High in Waldorf, Md., is back for this week's U.S. Girls' Junior at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase. A handful of other Black golfers also will be competing in the tournament, which was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The format is stroke play Monday and Tuesday, after which the field - composed of players who have not turned 19 by July 17 and have a handicap not exceeding 9.4 - will be reduced to the low 64 finishers for match play, culminating in Saturday's final.
"I really want to be able to win championships, and I want to be able to do well in college and then possibly play professionally after that," said Davis, 18, who will attend Tennessee in the fall. "Because then I want girls to be able to look at me and say: 'Hey, she kind of looks like me, you know? Maybe I can do it as well.'
"If young girls are looking at the tournaments right now or they're looking at the college teams, they're saying to themselves, 'There's not a lot of people who look like me, so maybe this sport isn't for me.' But I want to be able to be that person who can inspire others to possibly want to get into the game."
Included on Davis's lengthy résumé are a 2020 Maryland junior championship and three 4A state titles. She also was the medalist at the 2019 USGA women's four-ball qualifier and finished tied for eighth at last year's Rolex Girls Junior Championship. That event's winner, Rose Zhang, ranks first in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
Zhang is participating in the U.S. Girls' Junior as well, returning to the Maryland suburbs a year after claiming the U.S. Women's Amateur championship on the 38th hole of the final match at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville.
Davis served as the caddie to her closest friend, Megha Ganne, at last year's U.S. Women's Amateur, where she witnessed Zhang play despite a sore left wrist that had her considering withdrawing before she decided to rest for 10 straight days heading into the tournament.
Zhang enters the U.S. Girls' Junior as the prohibitive favorite, although Davis has competed against the Stanford commit so many times that she's not fazed by the prospect of facing a player analysts say has the skills to join the LPGA Tour full-time.
"Whenever we're in tournaments, we say: 'Rose is here. We're not going to win,' " Davis said with a chuckle. "But I think as I've grown with my game and I've played against high-level competition like her, it's really given me the confidence to say I can go out there and compete against her and I can do well."
Davis does have one considerable advantage in most of the tournaments she enters. The only player she recalls having outdriven her during a competitive round is Yuka Saso, who claimed this year's U.S. Women's Open on the third playoff hole in June. Saso leads the Japan LPGA Tour in driving distance, averaging 262 yards.
Power, however, is not necessarily the most prudent path toward carding a low score at Columbia, which features narrow fairways and penal rough typical of a USGA championship on its 6,114-yard, par-70 layout. The course hosted the U.S. Open 100 years ago.
Davis has played Columbia recently, securing a spot in this event by shooting a 74 during qualifying there June 21. She was the third and final player to qualify out of field of 34 at Columbia, finishing behind Shoshana Zuck (72) of Derwood and Antonia Matte (73) of Chile.
"I think I'm very strong mentally, and my demeanor on the course is very strong," said Davis, who made a critical par on the 18th hole during qualifying. "So I'd say whether I'm 3 under or 3 over you can't really tell, because I feel like I carry myself very well and I'm calm throughout, which I think really helps my game."
