The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame recently announced Marvin Harrison and Jahri Evans, who were great football players in the Catholic and Public League respectively, are on the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. The ballot includes 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
Harrison, a Roman Catholic High School product, played his college football at Syracuse University. In 1995, he was a first team All-American as a kick returner and Big East Special Teams Player of the Year. He was a three-time All-Big East selection who set a conference record with a 94-yard punt return for a touchdown in 1995. He was a brilliant wide receiver as well. He left the Orange as the school’s all-time receiving leader with 2,718 yards.
Of course, Harrison went on to have a tremendous NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. In 2016, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Evans, a former Frankford High School standout, had a brilliant college career at Bloomsburg University. In 2005, he was a first team All-American as senior. Evans received second-team All-America honors as a junior. He was a two-time Division II Player of the Year finalist and a three-time first team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference selection. He guided Bloomsburg to the 2005 PSAC East championship and a NCAA Division II playoff spot.
An offensive guard, Evans had a tremendous pro career, too. He played most of his career with the New Orleans Saints (2006-2015). He played briefly with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 prior to returning to New Orleans. His last season was 2017 with the Green Bay Packers. He recently was named to the NFL All-Decade Team as well as the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.
The ballot was emailed to over 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tallied and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, that will deliberate and select the class. The announcement of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class will be made during the early part of 2021. The official induction will be held during the 64th NFF Annual Awards dinner on Dec. 7, 2021.
Public League seniors to play small college basketball
Three Public League basketball standouts — the Academy of Palumbo’s Ibrahim Kane and Daviohn Scarborough and Math, Civics & Sciences Tvon Jones —will be playing college basketball next season.
Kane, a 6-foot-5 forward, will be headed to Dickinson College in Carlisle. He averaged 20.7 points and 10.2 rebounds a game. Dickinson is a member of the Division III Centennial Conference.
Scarborough, a 5-foot-9 point guard, will play for Immaculata University, a Division III school that plays in the Atlantic East. The school is located in Malvern. He averaged 7.6 points a game this season.
MC&S star Tvon Jones will play Division II basketball for Claflin University in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Claflin is a Historically Black college located in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Jones, a 6-foot-4 forward, averaged 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds a game. He helped to lead the Mighty Elephants to their first Public League championship this season.
Team Brotherly Love accepted into The Basketball Tournament
The Philadelphia-based Team Brotherly Love has been admitted into The Basketball Tournament’s 24-team field. All TBT games will take place under quarantine at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, from July 4-14. The $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN networks.
Team Brotherly Love will be competing for the second time in the tournament. The team is organized by former Penn student manager Danny Holdsman. Kyle Sample will coach team Brotherly Love. Sample is the head basketball coach at Harrition High School.
Team Brotherly Love’s roster includes Temple University’s Khalif Wyatt, Ramone Moore, Wayne Marshall and Semaj Inge; Penn State’s DJ Newbill; Rider University’s Novar Gadson and Mike Ringgold; Creighton University’s Maurice Watson Jr.; Drexel University’s Samme Givens, Drexel; West Chester University’s Shannon Givens and Marlon Johnson from New Mexico Highlands.
Team Brotherly Love is a No. 12 seed and will face No. 21 seed Stillwater Stars (Oklahoma State alumni) on July 4. If Team Brotherly Love wins, they will play No. 5 seed Eberlein Drive on July 6.
The opening round will be held from July 4-5. The quarterfinals will take place on July 10 and July 11 with semifinals on July 12. The championship game will be played on July 14 and features an event where one player will attempt to hit a $1 million shot for his team. For more information, go to TheTournament.com
