Philadelphia has traditionally been a city that prides itself on a hard day’s work. They also like their athletes to be hard hitting, especially on the gridiron. Up in Bucks County, there is a young man who is being groomed to do what fans have been accustomed to.
Malachi Generette is listed as a 5-foot-11-inch, 175 pound senior safety at Archbishop Wood Catholic High School who brings the thunder on every hit. Generette, as seen on his films online, shows the athleticism and instincts that could very well take him to the next level.
Malachi was born in West Philadelphia but his mother, Danielle, moved the family up to Warminister, Pennsylvania, a northern suburb roughly 14 miles north of the city. Settling in along with his 4 sisters, they found a safer environment and a better education.
This is where Malachi found his love for football, at five years old playing with youth tackle teams like the Warminster Pioneers, the Southampton Knights, and Northampton Indians. On these teams he starred, winning two most valuable player awards and leading his team to a championship as the quarterback. He also learned the football by watching games with his grandfather.
As Malachi grew, he had a revelation of changing sides on the field. “He came to me one day and said, Mom, I want to play defense,” said Danielle. After all, his favorite player is Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins. Naturally, he followed into that position.
“I watch football every chance I get," says Malachi, just home from a Wood contest where he sat out due to an injury. "College, pro, especially on Sundays."
Danielle Generette’s reasons to take her family out of Philly are obvious and not uncommon to many Black families in large cities. “I wanted to keep him out of trouble,” said Danielle. “Football also helps to keep him away for those things.”
Danielle also pushes Malachi and has become one of his best coaches.
“There was a time when my mom said that wasn’t physical enough,” recalled Malachi. "So, she brought out a bunch of pillows and had me hit them.”
The decision for Malachi to select a high school was a significant one. With private and parochial schools, the big question is always costs and tuition.
“I wanted Malachi to attend William Tennent High School”, said Danielle.
But his youth coaches suggested Wood because of its elite football program. The Vikings were state champions in 2019 and has inherited quality players from former schools such as Bishop McDevitt which closed in 2021.
Wood’s head coach is David Armstrong who has been with the program since 2017 and previously served as the defensive coordinator. Although Wood has a 1-4 record so far this season, Armstrong believes strongly in Malachi’s ability. Coach Armstrong has worked hard to build a good system. Through Armstrong’s leadership, Malachi has become an outspoken leader and captain.
“She has sacrificed a lot," said Malachi of his mother. He appreciates the time and compromises she makes in order for him to excel as a student athlete.
Of course, playing sports requires good grades as well, and his mom, coaches and mentors all preach education. “If school isn’t highlighted, he’s not going to play,” says Danielle.
Malachi enjoys the subject of history the most, and enjoys "learning about our history, especially [about] my people.”
While there’s no guarantees in playing at each level, Malachi has inspirations to play ball at a Division I college. If football doesn’t work out, he wants to major in engineering and perhaps stay close to the game by becoming a physical trainer. With his massive hits and sure tackling skills, there's no apparent reason why Malachi Generette cannot play collegiate somewhere in the nation on autumn Saturday afternoons.
The team's next game is Friday, Oct. 14, on Wood's home turf against La Salle College at 7 p.m.
