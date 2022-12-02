From the Philadelphia Flyers taking the ice on any given winter night to a Meek Mill concert, the person behind the scenes is a young Black woman from Uptown who makes it all work. Her name is Lyric Hamilton, director of events for the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.
The 27-year-old Hamilton oversees all operations for the 20,000 seat arena which includes every Flyers home game, select concerts, Philadelphia Wings indoor lacrosse, and many other events.
A trailblazing minority leader in her industry, she (according to the Flyers) is the first African American woman to preside over operations for a National Hockey League franchise.
“I didn’t realize I was the first one," said Hamilton. “But I tell people to not be afraid of being the first. It is your superpower. Everything will fall into place.”
Hamilton grew up in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, and entertainment peaked her interest early-on at storied Central High School.
“I started out as a member of the stage crew,” Hamilton recalled. “Then I moved up from assistant to stage manager by my senior year.”
Once Hamilton entered college at Drexel University, she pursued nursing but shifted back to her love for events in Happy Valley at Penn State University where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theater, producing numerous events in the Bryce Jordan Center. That eventually resulted in an internship with Comcast Spectator, the parent company of the Flyers and Wells Fargo Center in 2017. Hamilton was hired a year later as an event coordinator. Hamilton has since been promoted twice up to her current role which consists of long hours as expected.
However, game days are naturally different than a concert where Lyric relies back to her high school and college experience with theater.
“Games are all about maintaining the same seamless routine which is predictable as opposed to events where you have to work with different people coming in each time.”
Spectactor Sports and Entertainment President and CEO Valerie Camillo, is Lyric’s biggest supporter.
“Lyric is truly a rising star in our organization," said Camillo. "Her thoughtfulness and leadership were critical in establishing the Wells Fargo Center’s new Code of Conduct. She is a deeply respected and trusted member of our event services team, and we are so proud to support her."
Hamilton was recently awarded the company’s executive scholarship where she is now working toward her Executive MBA at Temple University’s Fox School of Business.
"Lyric has already achieved so much in her career, and the sky is limit when it comes to her future," said Camillo.
In 2021, Hamilton was instrumental in re-vamping and launching the arena’s Code of Conduct, which was updated with the emphasis on treating the staff, performers, and each other with respect.
“Back in 2020 during the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, I felt like companies were not vocal or doing enough,” said Hamilton. “What are the consequences if I’m called a racial slur being the only full-time employee of color? I knew security would have my back but there was nothing on paper.”
So a committee was formed and an updated plan was put in place along with a robust marketing campaign. The executives loved the idea and the new policy was instituted.
Hamilton was also invited to the NHL Business Meetings this year in Washington, D.C. to speak about building out the arena’s new program.
What are Lyric’s long term goals? “I would like to move up as far as I can go, perhaps start my own business or maybe go back to theater.”
Lyric Hamilton has already moved up quickly on the ladder at such a young age, but as her resume shows, she is just scratching the surface.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.