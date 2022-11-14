There have been many memorable games on the grounds where the late Kobe Bryant played basketball, but last Friday was an important hoops game for the community. Lower Merion High School in Ardmore hosted the Race For Peace Committee’s 7th Community and Police Basketball Game.
Young men of the community played games against police officers from Lower Merion, Haverford, and Radnor Townships in the school’s Kobe Bryant Gymnasium which was built in 2010 as a gift from the school’s most famous alum. This is the third time the event was held at Lower Merion.
Andre Howell, the founder of Race For Peace Committee, was a former Main Line Branch NAACP Labor and Industry Committee Chairman.
The mission statement for Race For Peace Committee reads, “We must strive to create enthusiasm in our communities, see through their eyes, understand their needs, and deliver more than they expect! We do this by delivering reachable goals and solutions that support peace through our communities, saving lives!”
Howell explains how the basketball game came together. “Lower Merion Police Superintendent Michael J. McGrath and myself sat together for hours and hours. I also called police chiefs all over the area and asked them to have an event of their choice. Chief McGrath offered us the [Kobe Bryant] gym.”
Race For Peace Committee has partnered with law enforcement agencies throughout the five county region for many events over the years. Upper Merion Police hosts meet and greets at the King of Prussia Mall. Haverford Township Police hosts an ice skating party. Other township police departments on the committee include Upper Darby, Bensalem, Tredyffrin, and Radnor. Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania State Police are part of the organization as well.
“This event encourages both the department and community to stay active in a setting where we are all together,” said Officer Daren Swain, Community Relations Director for Lower Merion. “I think it is very effective in community policing and getting out the message that cops are people we can rely on in times of need and support.”
Part of Race For Peace Committee’s relationships with local cops is to promote excellence in police training to help de-escalate situations and harmonize interactions with civilians.
Race For Peace Committee, which is made up of Howell and approximately fifteen board members, also holds holiday events, gun violence meetings, gun safety education classes, talent shows, annual bike tours, summits, and softball games. Each gathering has support from local community organizations whom are honored for their service along with officers.
Howell says the plan is to increase their presence within the city of Philadelphia where curbing gun violence is in desperate need.
“We want to implement programs in some of the city schools and recreation centers such as conflict resolution, role-play, re-routing your anger, and how to create peace,” said Howell.
Where Race For Peace Committee is equally effective and likely most important is with youth and community members.
“It’s about fun, getting together with cops and kids,” says Mr. Johnson, a participant in the basketball game representing Darby Recreation Center.
After the basketball games were concluded, Howell presented players on both teams with trophies and honored Lower Merion High School for hosting the event for a third time.
“I’m being steered by a higher power,” adds Howell. “There was no rehersal, God told me to make these phone calls. It only took one call to put this together and the men and women who embrace the program.”
