It's always nice to recognize people for their outstanding contributions over the years. That's exactly what Temple's Old Timers (a group of former Temple athletes) did recently when they honored Essie Davis and Nadia Harvin for their longevity in the Owls' athletic department.
The group which meets every month held a special luncheon to pay tribute to their longtime efforts and great work at Lulu Country Club in Glenside. Davis and Harvin received plaques and some great gifts at this special event.
More than anything was the number of people who wanted to thank them for all they did for the coaches and athletes. Temple University president Richard M. Englert and acting athletic director and former basketball coach Fran Dunphy attended the ceremony.
In addition, former Temple basketball players Lynard Stewart and Darrin Pearsall along with Temple and Big 5 Hall of Famer John Baum was there. Former Temple football standouts Mike Hinnant and Chris Chambers were there. Also, there was a huge zoom call with former Temple and Super Bowl champion coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former Temple football coach Matt Rhule who is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers along with Temple basketball greats Mark Macon, Jim Williams and Jason Ivey.
Davis was the secretary in the Temple basketball office for 40 years. She is the longest tenured employee in the history of Temple basketball.
Davis started her brilliant career in 1972 and retired in 2012. She had the honor of working with four Temple basketball coaches Harry Litwack, Don Casey, John Chaney and Fran Dunphy respectively.
During her year with the Owls, she saw Temple post more than 800 victories, 35 postseason appearances and helped a number of Temple players receive their degrees. In 2017, she was inducted into the Temple basketball "Ring of Honor."
Harvin is in her 35th year at Temple, which includes 25 and a half years in the Owls' football office. She has worked 16 years as the administrative specialist for the head football coach. She is now the executive assistant to the head football coach.
She was worked for nine head coaches starting with Bruce Arians who was the Owls' head coach from 1983-88. The other coaches include: Jerry Berndt (1989-92), Ron Dickerson (1993-97), Bobby Wallace (1998-2005), Al Golden (2006-10), Steve Addazio (2011-12), Matt Rhule (2013-16), Geoff Collins (2017-18) and Rod Carey (2019-21) in that order.
Harvin began her professional career as a temp working for associate athletic director Earl Cleghorn prior to becoming a full time employee in Paley Library catalog services. In addition, she worked for Tuttleman Counseling Services, Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs and the Office of Business Services. Harvin, a 2006 Temple graduate, was also a member of the Owls' bowling team.
Davis and Harvin were always a big help to me. I couldn't have written the book "Chaney: Playing for a Legend" without her help. Davis put me in touch with Aaron McKie and Eddie Jones who were both in the NBA at the time. She also helped to arranged for some interviews with Coach Chaney.
Harvin has always guided and directed me to the right conference for the Temple press conferences during football season at Edberg-Olson Hall, which is the home of Temple football. These press availabilities were a big asset for me in terms of writing my stories.
Davis and Harvin always greeted you with a smile and made you feel welcomed all the time. They maintain these great qualities as longtime staff members in the athletic department.
"You don't see people stay in one job as long as them," Baum said. "If a person stays five years on the job today that's a long time. You're talking 40 and 35 years. That's really something."
It's quite an accomplishment, which is why they were both honored with a luncheon and ceremony.
