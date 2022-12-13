The Pop Warner Super Bowl youth football championship was held down in Orlando, Florida last week, and the Philadelphia area was well represented in the games. Teams from all across the region, and all over the country, over several age groups, took part in the championship games.
Heading into its 65th year, the Super Bowl is made up of 72 football teams that earn a spot in the nationals where they compete in either Division I or Division II across a total of nine different age or age-weight brackets. To advance to the Pop Warner Super Bowl, a team must win its respective league as well as their regional championships.
Each advancing team is guaranteed to play two games at the Super Bowl, with a national champion being crowned in each bracket. It also consists of the National Cheer & Dance Championships which in its 35th year, and features more than 500 cheer and dance teams who compete at a four-day long event.
Downingtown’s Young Whippets won two championships, the first in impressive fashion. In the first round, the Division I 10U team dominated the Weld County Bears of Colorado by a score of 32-0. In the semifinals, the Whippets crushed Arizona’s Far West Steelers 20-6. The championship round was even more impressive, shutting out the Illinois Priviso Township Bills 24-0. They only gave up a grand total of six points throughout their three games played.
Downingtown’s 12-year-olds in Division I won out as well, first outlasting another Pennsylvania team, the Saddle Valley Blue Bears 20-14. Next was a complete blanking of Massachusetts’ Dorchester Eagles 14-0. The title game was more competitive, though they beat the Portage Indians of Indiana in a close one, score ending at 26-20 to bring the organization’s second championship trophy back up to Chester County.
The Enon Eagles, Philly’s only representative within the city limits and also known for playing in Florida year-after-year, faired well in Division I but both their 11U and 13U teams fell short of the title. The 13’s did make it to the championship round with two shutouts. First defeating the Connecticut Danbury Trojans 32-0, then the Mallard Creek Chargers 28-0. Their fortunes ran out though, losing to Richmond 31-0.
The Abington Raiders Division II 11U and 13U teams both reached the title games but were unable beat Titletown of Georgia and the Illinois Jr. Celtics who won the bracket.
The other area team that made the trip was the Lower Perk Longhorns (Division II, 10U) winning their preliminary game 36-6 over Reno, Nevada.
The Pop Warner Super Bowl is the premier national championship event for youth football. It represents the only true national championship format in the country.
A football team plays a 7-to-9 game schedule and at the end of the regular season, usually during the last week in October, a team prepares for league playoffs. Once a league champion has been decided, a team has won the right to participate in regional championships. Teams that win their regional championships will advance to the Pop Warner Super Bowl for the opportunity to be crowned national champion in their division of play.
More than 70 games take place throughout the seven-day event in December. Championship games take place on the turf of Camping World Stadium where some of the greats from college and professional football have played.
Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Langhorne, Pa., Pop Warner Little Scholars is the nation’s oldest youth football, cheerleading and dance organization, and the only youth sports organization that emphasizes academics as a prerequisite for participation.
Pop Warner participants enjoy the opportunity to learn and compete in their sports in an atmosphere that emphasizes fun, safety, academics and character. For more information on Pop Warner and its programs visit www.popwarner.com.
