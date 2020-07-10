When Lionel Simmons played his college basketball for LaSalle University, the Explorers were members of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Simmons, a former South Philadelphia High basketball star, had a tremendous career playing in the MAAC from 1986-1990.
The MAAC is celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout the 2020-21 academic year, continuing to give the student-athletes the chance to compete in academics and athletics. The conference selected a 40th anniversary men’s basketball team, which highlights some of the top players and coaches in MAAC history. Of course, Simmons is certainly one of them.
Simmons is the all-time leading scorer (3,217 points) and rebounder (1,429 rebounds) in MAAC history. In 1987, he was named the MAAC Rookie of the Year as a freshman. Simmons set the table early in his career. He averaged 20.3 points and 9.8 rebounds a game.
Simmons continued to dominate over the next three seasons. As a sophomore, he averaged 23.3 points and 11.4 rebounds a game.
He tallied 28.4 points and 11.4 rebounds a game his junior season.
As a senior, he averaged 26.5 points and 11.1 rebounds a game.
Simmons, a three-time MAAC Player of the Year, was also chosen as the National Player of the Year in 1990. He guided the Explorers to three NCAA tournament appearances in his career.
“It was great,” Simmons said. “We won a lot of games in the MAAC. I don’t remember losing too many games. We lost a few games my freshman year. After that, we really played extremely well in the MAAC. I think we lost one game to Fairfield.
“The big thing in college were the guards. The MAAC had some good guards, but we also had some good guards. Randy [Woods] and Doug [Overton] were really good in the MAAC. [Tim] Legler was one of the best shooters in the MAAC without a doubt.”
During Simmons’ playing career, he had a 53-5 record playing in the MAAC. La Salle is well represented on the 40th anniversary team. In addition to Simmons, Legler, Overton and Woods were named to the team. They were all great scorers. Legler finished with 1,699 career points. Overton had 1,795 career points. Woods completed his career with 1,811 points. They all played in the NBA. Simmons was the seventh pick overall in the 1990 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He played for the Kings from 1990-97.
Speedy Morris was the coach of those great Explorer teams that played extremely well in the MAAC. La Salle was a member of the MAAC from 1983 to 1992. After that, La Salle joined the Atlantic 10 Conference.
The MAAC has always been the home for local players and coaches. Former Central High standout Craig Wise played at Canisius. Wise was selected to the team. He had 1,799 points, 784 rebounds, 353 assists and 218 steals in his college career from 1991-95.
Charron Fisher, a Roman Catholic product, was named to the team. Fisher played for Niagara from 2004-08. He scored 1,799 points and grabbed 698 rebounds in his career.
Fran McCaffery, a La Salle High alumnus, was recognized as one of the great coaches in MAAC history. McCaffery was the head coach of Siena from 2005-10. He had a 112-15 record overall and a 68-22 mark in the MAAC. McCaffery is now the head coach at Iowa.
Former La Salle assistant coach Joe Mihalich was also tabbed as one of the league’s top coaches. Mihalich is the all-time winningest coach in MAAC history with 265 wins. He coached at Niagara from 1998-2013. Mihalich is now the head coach of Hofstra.
