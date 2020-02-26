Lincoln University head women’s basketball coach Darrell Mosley has been named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Mosley becomes just the second women’s basketball coach in program history to earn CIAA Coach of the Year, joining Jessica Kern (2015).
“I’m blessed to receive this honor,” said Mosley in a statement. “I only wish we had won the division title because for me to get the accolade, it was the team’s effort, my coaches [Alisiha Mosley and Cherrelle Dennis] effort and they had nothing to show for it. I would have been more proud to see the team award than this individual award. I am definitely blessed to have a great team around me, a great coaching staff for without them there would be no Coach of the year honors.”
Mosley led Lincoln to its best record in program history at 23-5 overall, securing the No. 2 seed in the CIAA tournament with a 12-3 conference record. His team also recorded the program’s best record at 14-1 and had a school record 10 game winning streak from Jan. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020.
In addition, Mosley coached Lincoln’s senior guard Kwanza Murray who was selected as the CIAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. Murray led the conference in scoring tallying 18.4 points a game.
Villanova’s Saddiq Bey gets Big 5 weekly award
Villanova sophomore forward Saddiq Bey has been selected the Big 5 Player of the Week. Bey averaged 21.0 points and 2.0 steals a game in a week where the Wildcats secured two Big East road wins. In a 91-71 victory at DePaul, he shot 7-of-13 overall and 5-of-7 from three-point range for 20 points to go with a career-high seven assists. He then scored 22 points in Villanova’s 64-55 win over Xavier.
Rowan’s Jerry Price named to NJAC all-conference team
Rowan University basketball standout Jerry Price from Penn Wood High School has received recognition on the NJAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference teams as selected by the league’s head coaches. Price was named second-team all-conference.
He is the team’s leading scorer, and ranks 10th in the conference, with a 14.9 points a game average in his first season at Rowan. The 5-foot-7 senior point guard is averaging 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals a game and has scored in double figures in 21 games. He’s had six games scoring more than 20 points
