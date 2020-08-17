Tyree Corbett will be playing Division I basketball this season at Alcorn State University in Lorman, Miss.
Corbett, a Lincoln High School product, is looking forward to playing Alcorn State, a historically Black college in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
"I feel like I can come in there right away and play my game," Corbett said. "I feel like the coach's scheme is the way I play. I run the floor. I hustle and play defense and score in the half court set. That's why I feel I can stand out at Alcorn."
Corbett, a 6-foot-7 forward, is coming off a brilliant junior college career. He played two seasons at Community College of Beaver County in Monaca, Pa. He averaged 13.2 points and 10.5 rebounds a game last season. He helped to lead the Titans to an impressive 25-4 overall record.
"The program is amazing out there," said Corbett, who will have two years of eligibility at Alcorn State. "I think that was the best decision I ever made. It got me ready off the court in how I act and the way I carry basketball. It turned my whole life around."
Bryen Spriggs, Community College of Beaver County head coach, feels Corbett has a bright future with the Braves.
"I think his better days are ahead of him," Spriggs said. "I think he's a player who plays with a chip on his shoulder and will continue to get better. I think any program that was going to get him was going to be extremely appreciative and excited just have him.
"He's a throwback player. He kind of reminds me of how players were back in the day, tougher, harder and hard nose like those guys that competed and played at a high level. He did all the stuff that a lot of guys didn't want to do, but it was all the stuff we needed to win. We would not have anywhere near the amount of success we have had if it wasn't for Tyree."
Corbett has been playing winning basketball for a while. In 2018, he led the Railsplitters to a great season in the Public League. Lincoln High finished the season with a 24-7 record, which included an upset victory over Roman Catholic for the District 12 6A city championship.
"Lincoln definitely helped my game go to the next level," Corbett said. "I started showcasing my full game at Lincoln."
Now, Corbett will have a chance to play HBCU basketball and display his game in the SWAC.
